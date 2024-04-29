Modified On Apr 29, 2024 12:39 PM By Rohit for Force Gurkha 5 Door

The Gurkha 5-door is more than just two extra doors, it packs more features and a more powerful diesel engine than the previous Gurkha

Bookings for the 5-door Gurkha are open at Force’s dealerships for Rs 25,000.

Exterior highlights include circular LED headlights, snorkel, and a roof rack; looks more similar to the Mercedes G-Class than before

Cabin features a fresh dual-tone upholstery and a 7-seat layout with captain seats in third row.

Gets features like a 9-inch touchscreen, digital driver's display, and dual front airbags.

Powered by a 2.6-litre diesel unit (140 PS/320 Nm) mated to a 5-speed MT; 4x4 is standard.

Launch slated for the first week of May; prices could start from Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

After numerous spy shots and a few teasers, the Force Gurkha 5-door has finally been unveiled. It is essentially a longer-wheelbase variant of the 3-door Force Gurkha and has additional seats for more passengers. Bookings for the Gurkha 5-door are open at Force’s pan-India dealerships for Rs 25,000.

Exterior Design Detailed

The Gurkha 5-door has stuck to the 3-door’s formula of a boxy design while featuring two extra doors and a longer wheelbase. It does not hide the fact that its styling is inspired by the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV and the resemblance is stronger in this new longer avatar. Its front gets circular LED headlights with LED DRLs and a rectangular-ish grille sporting the ‘Gurkha’ moniker. Lower down, you can see the chunky black bumper having a small air dam in the centre, flanked by round fog lamps.

It’s from the profile that you truly take notice of the increased length, squared-off wheel arches, and the new set of doors on the Gurkha 5-door. Force has also given it a snorkel (from the factory), a roof rack (optional), and freshly styled 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The SUV also gets a ‘4x4x4’ badge on the rear fenders.

The rear of the Gurkha 5-door comes with a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, a ladder to access the roof rack, and LED tail lights. You can also spot the ‘Gurkha’ and ‘Force’ monikers on the rear of the SUV, while its wiper is located behind the spare wheel.

An Updated Interior

Force hasn’t made many drastic changes to the dashboard layout of the Gurkha 5-door over the older 3-door model. The only noticeable differences to the cabin are the extra row of seats and updated upholstery. The 5-door Gurkha gets bench seats for the second row and captain seats in the third row. Force is also likely to offer the elongated Gurkha in a new seating layout later.

In terms of features, the Gurkha 5-door is equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC with roof-mounted rear vents, all four power windows, and a digital driver’s display. For the safety kit, Force has provided its rugged SUV with dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

What’s Under Its Hood?

One of the biggest upgrades on the Force off-road SUV is for the powertrain, details of which are as follows:

Specification 2.6-litre Diesel Engine Power 140 PS (+50 PS) Torque 320 Nm (+70 Nm) Transmission 5-speed MT

The Gurkha 5-door also gets a 4x4 drivetrain as standard, while it also has a low-range transfer case along with manually locking front and rear differentials.

It also has a 700 mm water-wading capacity, shift-on-fly functionality to switch between 2H, 4H and 4L, and a ground clearance of 233 mm.

Expected Price And Competitors

The Force Gurkha 5-door will be launched in the first week of May 2024, and we are expecting its prices to start from Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a rugged alternative to the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door while serving as a bigger option to the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

