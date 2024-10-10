Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Maruti Jimny vs Force Gurkha 5-door: Prices Of 4x4 Variants Compared

Published On Oct 10, 2024 05:31 PM By Ansh for Mahindra Thar ROXX

Out of these three models, the Jimny is the only one which offers a 4WD powertrain with a petrol engine

Off-roaders are always top choices for adventurers, and the Indian market now has many off-road capable four-wheel-drive (4WD) SUVs to choose from, the latest one being the Mahindra Thar Roxx. This new off-roader goes up against the Maruti Jimny and the 5-door Force Gurkha, and here is how the prices and specifications of its 4WD variants fare against the other two models.

Prices

Ex-showroom Price, pan-India Mahindra Thar Roxx 4WD Maruti Jimny 5-door Force Gurkha Zeta - Rs 12.74 lakh Alpha - Rs 13.69 lakh Zeta AT - Rs 13.84 lakh Alpha AT - Rs 14.79 lakh MT - Rs 18 lakh MX5 MT - Rs 18.79 lakh AX5L AT - Rs 20.99 lakh AX7L MT - Rs 20.99 lakh AX7L AT - 22.49 lakh

As seen in the table above, none of the three off-roaders have any variant with overlapping prices.

The Maruti Jimny is the most affordable SUV here and the price of its top-spec automatic variant is over Rs 3 lakh less than that of the 5-door Gurkha.

4WD variants of the Thar Roxx start from Rs 18.79 lakh, which is around Rs 80,000 more than the price of the Gurkha.

The price difference between the top-spec Thar Roxx and the top-spec Maruti Jimny is more than Rs 7.5 lakh.

4WD Powertrain

Specifications Mahindra Thar Roxx 4WD Maruti Jimny 5-door Force Gurkha Engine 2.2-litre diesel 1.5-litre petrol 2.6-litre diesel Power Up to 175 PS 105 PS 140 PS Torque Up to 370 Nm 134 Nm 320 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 5-speed MT, 4-speed AT 5-speed manual

The Thar Roxx and the Jimny both get 4WD with manual and automatic transmissions, while the Gurkha only gets a single 4WD manual variant.

Thar Roxx also comes with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, but it is only available with a RWD (rear-wheel-drive) setup.

The Jimny is the only model which gets 4WD with a petrol engine.

In terms of power figures, the Thar Roxx has the highest output, followed by the Gurkha.

The Jimny is the least powerful on paper, but it is also smaller and comparatively lighter.

Which one of these 4WD off-roaders will be your pick and why? Let us know in the comments below.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Mahindra Thar ROXX diesel