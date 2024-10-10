All
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Maruti Jimny vs Force Gurkha 5-door: Prices Of 4x4 Variants Compared

Published On Oct 10, 2024 05:31 PM By Ansh for Mahindra Thar ROXX

Out of these three models, the Jimny is the only one which offers a 4WD powertrain with a petrol engine

Off-roaders are always top choices for adventurers, and the Indian market now has many off-road capable four-wheel-drive (4WD) SUVs to choose from, the latest one being the Mahindra Thar Roxx. This new off-roader goes up against the Maruti Jimny and the 5-door Force Gurkha, and here is how the prices and specifications of its 4WD variants fare against the other two models.

Prices

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Ex-showroom Price, pan-India

Mahindra Thar Roxx 4WD

Maruti Jimny

5-door Force Gurkha
 

Zeta - Rs 12.74 lakh

  
 

Alpha - Rs 13.69 lakh

  
 

Zeta AT - Rs 13.84 lakh

  
 

Alpha AT - Rs 14.79 lakh

  
   

MT - Rs 18 lakh

MX5 MT - Rs 18.79 lakh

    

AX5L AT - Rs 20.99 lakh

    

AX7L MT - Rs 20.99 lakh 

    

AX7L AT - 22.49 lakh

    

  • As seen in the table above, none of the three off-roaders have any variant with overlapping prices.

  • The Maruti Jimny is the most affordable SUV here and the price of its top-spec automatic variant is over Rs 3 lakh less than that of the 5-door Gurkha.

  • 4WD variants of the Thar Roxx start from Rs 18.79 lakh, which is around Rs 80,000 more than the price of the Gurkha.

  • The price difference between the top-spec Thar Roxx and the top-spec Maruti Jimny is more than Rs 7.5 lakh.

4WD Powertrain

Maruti Jimny
Maruti Jimny Low Range Transfer Case

Specifications

Mahindra Thar Roxx 4WD

Maruti Jimny

5-door Force Gurkha

Engine

2.2-litre diesel

1.5-litre petrol

2.6-litre diesel

Power

Up to 175 PS

105 PS

140 PS

Torque

Up to 370 Nm

134 Nm

320 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

5-speed MT, 4-speed AT

5-speed manual

  • The Thar Roxx and the Jimny both get 4WD with manual and automatic transmissions, while the Gurkha only gets a single 4WD manual variant.

  • Thar Roxx also comes with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, but it is only available with a RWD (rear-wheel-drive) setup.

  • The Jimny is the only model which gets 4WD with a petrol engine.

Force Gurkha 5-door

  • In terms of power figures, the Thar Roxx has the highest output, followed by the Gurkha.

  • The Jimny is the least powerful on paper, but it is also smaller and comparatively lighter.

Which one of these 4WD off-roaders will be your pick and why? Let us know in the comments below.

