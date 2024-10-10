Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Maruti Jimny vs Force Gurkha 5-door: Prices Of 4x4 Variants Compared
Out of these three models, the Jimny is the only one which offers a 4WD powertrain with a petrol engine
Off-roaders are always top choices for adventurers, and the Indian market now has many off-road capable four-wheel-drive (4WD) SUVs to choose from, the latest one being the Mahindra Thar Roxx. This new off-roader goes up against the Maruti Jimny and the 5-door Force Gurkha, and here is how the prices and specifications of its 4WD variants fare against the other two models.
Prices
|
Ex-showroom Price, pan-India
|
Mahindra Thar Roxx 4WD
|
Maruti Jimny
|
5-door Force Gurkha
|
Zeta - Rs 12.74 lakh
|
Alpha - Rs 13.69 lakh
|
Zeta AT - Rs 13.84 lakh
|
Alpha AT - Rs 14.79 lakh
|
MT - Rs 18 lakh
|
MX5 MT - Rs 18.79 lakh
|
AX5L AT - Rs 20.99 lakh
|
AX7L MT - Rs 20.99 lakh
|
AX7L AT - 22.49 lakh
-
As seen in the table above, none of the three off-roaders have any variant with overlapping prices.
-
The Maruti Jimny is the most affordable SUV here and the price of its top-spec automatic variant is over Rs 3 lakh less than that of the 5-door Gurkha.
-
4WD variants of the Thar Roxx start from Rs 18.79 lakh, which is around Rs 80,000 more than the price of the Gurkha.
-
The price difference between the top-spec Thar Roxx and the top-spec Maruti Jimny is more than Rs 7.5 lakh.
4WD Powertrain
|
Specifications
|
Mahindra Thar Roxx 4WD
|
Maruti Jimny
|
5-door Force Gurkha
|
Engine
|
2.2-litre diesel
|
1.5-litre petrol
|
2.6-litre diesel
|
Power
|
Up to 175 PS
|
105 PS
|
140 PS
|
Torque
|
Up to 370 Nm
|
134 Nm
|
320 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
5-speed MT, 4-speed AT
|
5-speed manual
-
The Thar Roxx and the Jimny both get 4WD with manual and automatic transmissions, while the Gurkha only gets a single 4WD manual variant.
-
Thar Roxx also comes with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, but it is only available with a RWD (rear-wheel-drive) setup.
-
The Jimny is the only model which gets 4WD with a petrol engine.
-
In terms of power figures, the Thar Roxx has the highest output, followed by the Gurkha.
-
The Jimny is the least powerful on paper, but it is also smaller and comparatively lighter.
Which one of these 4WD off-roaders will be your pick and why? Let us know in the comments below.
