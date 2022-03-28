Facelifted Toyota Glanza E In Images

Published On Mar 28, 2022 01:02 PM By Rohit for Toyota Glanza

The base-spec E trim’s major identifiers are the door handles and ORVM housings finished in black instead of body colour

It is equivalent to the Sigma trim of the Maruti Baleno.

The E trim gets the same fascia as the one-above S trim.

Inside, it misses out on the touchscreen and steering-mounted controls.

Toyota offers the Glanza with a 90PS DualJet 1.2-litre petrol engine.

It is priced from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

We recently brought to you the second-from-base S trim of the facelifted Toyota Glanza in detailed images. However, if you are interested in the new base-spec E trim (equivalent to the Sigma trim of its donor car) instead, here’s a look at it in these latest set of pictures:

The fascia of the base-spec E and the second-from-base S trims have no differences. It gets the same revised grille with a chrome strip running from one headlight unit (halogen projectors) to the other. Its bumper has a black insert with a mesh pattern and chrome surrounds for the fog lamp housing. Being the base-spec trim, it misses out on the fog lamps too.

At the sides, the E trim comes with steel wheels with covers like the S trim, a feature absent in the Baleno. The only difference in profile between the two is that the base spec gets door handles and ORVM housings finished in black while they are body-coloured in the S trim. At the back, the only difference is the variant badge (E) compared to the S model, but LED taillights are available as standard.

Inside, the E trim carries on with the black and beige along with the piano black insert on the dashboard as seen on other trims of the new Glanza. The only difference between the E and S trim inside is the unavailability of the 7-inch touchscreen in the base variant and steering-mounted controls. That said, you do get automatic AC from the base trim onwards. Rear seat passengers don’t get fast-charging USB slots and AC vents but there’s a 12V socket on offer.

Toyota has equipped the facelifted Glanza with a 90PS/113Nm 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine, coupled with a standard 5-speed MT and an optional 5-speed AMT.

The Glanza is priced from Rs 6.39 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo, Honda Jazz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Tata Altroz.

