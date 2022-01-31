Modified On Jan 31, 2022 04:21 PM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno 2022

The updated hatchback will get design changes and more features

Unofficial bookings open for Rs 11,000.

Likely to go on sale by end of February.

Both exterior and interior styling to be updated.

No mechanical changes expected onboard.

Select Maruti Nexa dealerships have started accepting bookings for the 2022 Baleno for a token of Rs 11,000. The updated hatchback is expected to go on sale by the end of February.

The facelifted Baleno’ will get design changes, including restyled bumpers, new LED headlights and taillights, a wider grille, new alloys, and a reworked tailgate. That said, the silhouette will remain as is.

Going by the spy shots, the cabin will get a new dashboard design with several new features, including a larger touchscreen infotainment system, an updated instrument panel, the Swift’s flat-bottom steering wheel, and new climate control switches.

The facelifted Baleno is expected to get wireless charging, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and cruise control. The current-gen features automatic AC, automatic LED projector headlamps, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual front airbags, and a reverse parking camera.

The new Baleno should continue with its 83PS 1.2-litre and 90PS 1.2-litre Dualjet mild-hybrid petrol engines, paired with a 5-speed manual and a CVT. It could be offered with an optional CNG kit, considering Maruti has confirmed more CNG variants are coming up.

The 2022 Baleno will command a premium over the existing model, which is priced from Rs 6.14 lakh to Rs 9.66 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will rival the Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo, Honda Jazz, and Toyota Glanza.

