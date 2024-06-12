Exclusive: Mahindra Thar 5-Door Lower Variant Testing Continues, New Spy Shots Out

Modified On Jun 12, 2024 05:28 PM By Samarth for Mahindra Thar 5-Door

New set shows the extended Thar’s middle-level variant with alloy wheels but gets fewer screens

The Thar 5-door middle-spec variant has been spied with a monotone finished alloy wheels.

Interiors get a dual-pod instrument cluster, as seen on the Thar 3-door version.

Top trim is expected to get a bigger touchscreen, digital driver’s display, and ADAS.

To be offered with the same 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-liter diesel engine options.

It is expected to be unveiled in August 2024.

The Mahindra Thar 5-door has been spotted testing again as the carmaker gets ready to launch the lifestyle SUV in the second half of 2024. The extended Thar has been seen testing on various terrains multiple times in different trim levels. This time, we encountered the test mule at night, notably a mid-spec variant.

What We Saw

Although it was a fully camouflaged unit, we still observed its road presence at night with its headlights and taillights illuminated. We also spotted the monotone alloy wheels present on this testing vehicle. In contrast, the base model is expected to get steel wheels, while the top variant is expected to get dual-tone alloy wheels.

Peeking into the interiors, we spotted the illuminated dual-pod instrument cluster, similar to the one found in the 3-door Thar. This suggests it’s a mid-spec variant, as the top-spec is expected to get a digital driver’s display.

Expected Features

The 5-door version of Thar is expected to get a bigger touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a single pane sunroof, auto AC with rear AC vents, and an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM). Some of the previous spy shots also revealed it could also get the benefit of some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Also Check Out: Mahindra XUV 3XO Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?

Safety

In terms of safety, it can get up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a rear view camera and it could also get a 360-degree camera in the higher variants. That said, it will retain other safety features like traction control, hill descent control, and seatbelt reminder for all passengers from the current Thar.

5-door Thar Powertrains

Mahindra is expected to retain the same petrol and diesel powertrain options for the larger Thar. It includes a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-liter diesel engine with an option of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The powertrain offered in the SUV will be tuned to become more powerful than those in the current 3-door Thar. We also expect the choice of both rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations.

Expected Launch and Price

The Mahindra Thar 5-door will be unveiled on August 15, 2024, and it could be launched shortly after. It is expected to have a starting price of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the Force Gurkha 5-door, and will be a larger alternative to the Maruti Jimny.

Read More on : Thar Automatic