Mahindra XUV 3XO Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?
The new XUV 3XO is sold in five broad variants: MX1, MX2, MX3, AX5, and AX7
The Mahindra XUV300 was introduced in a facelifted avatar in late April 2024, with the new ‘XUV 3XO’ nameplate. It is available in five broad variants – MX1, MX2, MX3, AX5, and AX7 – priced from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).
If you are confused about which variant is the right one for you, read on to know the SUV’s specifications and exactly what each variant offers. But let’s first get its technical details out of the way:
|
Specification
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
112 PS
|
130 PS
|
117 PS
|
Torque
|
200 Nm
|
230 Nm, 250 Nm
|
300 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT
|
Claimed Mileage
|
18.89 kmpl, 17.96 kmpl
|
20.1 kmpl, 18.2 kmpl
|
20.6 kmpl, 21.2 kmpl
There are three drive modes on offer too in the petrol-automatic variants: Zip, Zap, and Zoom.
The XUV 3XO is available in eight single-tone shades and as many dual-tone paint options as well, with a total of two roof colours to choose from:
-
Citrine Yellow
-
Deep Forest
-
Dune Beige
-
Everest White
-
Galaxy Grey
-
Nebula Blue
-
Tango Red
-
Stealth Black
-
Citrine Yellow with Stealth Black roof
-
Deep Forest with Galvano Grey roof
-
Dune Beige with Stealth Black roof
-
Everest White with Stealth Black roof
-
Galaxy Grey with Stealth Black roof
-
Nebula Blue with Galvano Grey roof
-
Tango Red with Stealth Black roof
-
Stealth Black with Galvano Grey roof
Only the higher-spec AX7 and AX7 L variants are available with the option of a dual-tone exterior.
Here’s a look at the variant-wise prices of the new XUV 3XO:
|
Variant
|
Manual
|
Automatic
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol
|
MX1
|
Rs 7.49 lakh
|
–
|
MX2 Pro
|
Rs 8.99 lakh
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
MX3
|
Rs 9.49 lakh
|
Rs 10.99 lakh
|
MX3 Pro
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Rs 11.49 lakh
|
AX5
|
Rs 10.69 lakh
|
Rs 12.19 lakh
|
1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol
|
AX5 L
|
Rs 11.99 lakh
|
Rs 13.49 lakh
|
AX7
|
Rs 12.49 lakh
|
Rs 13.99 lakh
|
AX7 L
|
Rs 13.99 lakh
|
Rs 15.49 lakh
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
MX2
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
–
|
MX2 Pro
|
Rs 10.39 lakh
|
–
|
MX3
|
Rs 10.89 lakh
|
Rs 11.69 lakh
|
MX3 Pro
|
Rs 11.39 lakh
|
–
|
AX5
|
Rs 12.09 lakh
|
Rs 12.89 lakh
|
AX7
|
Rs 13.69 lakh
|
Rs 14.49 lakh
|
AX7 L
|
Rs 14.99 lakh
|
–
Here’s our brief analysis and verdict of every variant. For a detailed insight, just click on your desired variant’s name.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Buy it only if on a budget. Else, stretch to the next MX2 variant for more features as well as diesel and automatic gearbox options.
|
MX2
|
MX2 Pro
|
Only pick if you desire a handful of new features over the base. It’s the true entry-level variant if you want a diesel-manual option on a budget.
|
The true entry-level petrol variant of the SUV. Also, only choice if you want the option of a petrol-auto combo and sunroof on a budget. Gets the choice of a diesel unit as well.
|
MX3
|
MX3 Pro
|
Consider only for the diesel-automatic combo. Otherwise, not worth the price jump over the MX2 Pro. Skip to MX3 Pro for a more rounded package.
|
Gets ample visual upgrades along with the same tech as the MX3 for a justifiable premium. Misses out on a diesel-auto option.
|
AX5
|
AX5 L
|
Our recommended variant. Gets most of the bells and whistles for the price, along with the choice of petrol and diesel powertrains with automatic gearbox options.
|
Consider only if you want an AX5 with ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold.
|
AX7
|
AX7 L
|
Offers the full flagship experience of the SUV, while also being the top-spec variant for the diesel-auto combo.
|
Consider only if you want an AX7 with ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold.
All prices are introductory, ex-showroom Delhi
