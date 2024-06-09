  • English
Mahindra XUV 3XO Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?

Modified On Jun 09, 2024 12:56 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The new XUV 3XO is sold in five broad variants: MX1, MX2, MX3, AX5, and AX7

Mahindra XUV 3XO variants explained

The Mahindra XUV300 was introduced in a facelifted avatar in late April 2024, with the new ‘XUV 3XO’ nameplate. It is available in five broad variants – MX1, MX2, MX3, AX5, and AX7 – priced from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

If you are confused about which variant is the right one for you, read on to know the SUV’s specifications and exactly what each variant offers. But let’s first get its technical details out of the way:

Specification

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

Power

112 PS

130 PS

117 PS

Torque

200 Nm

230 Nm, 250 Nm

300 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

Claimed Mileage

18.89 kmpl, 17.96 kmpl

20.1 kmpl, 18.2 kmpl

20.6 kmpl, 21.2 kmpl

Mahindra XUV 3XO engine

There are three drive modes on offer too in the petrol-automatic variants: Zip, Zap, and Zoom.

The XUV 3XO is available in eight single-tone shades and as many dual-tone paint options as well, with a total of two roof colours to choose from:

  • Citrine Yellow

  • Deep Forest

  • Dune Beige

  • Everest White

  • Galaxy Grey

  • Nebula Blue

  • Tango Red

  • Stealth Black

  • Citrine Yellow with Stealth Black roof

  • Deep Forest with Galvano Grey roof

  • Dune Beige with Stealth Black roof

  • Everest White with Stealth Black roof

  • Galaxy Grey with Stealth Black roof

  • Nebula Blue with Galvano Grey roof

  • Tango Red with Stealth Black roof

  • Stealth Black with Galvano Grey roof

Only the higher-spec AX7 and AX7 L variants are available with the option of a dual-tone exterior.

Here’s a look at the variant-wise prices of the new XUV 3XO:

Variant

Manual

Automatic

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

MX1

Rs 7.49 lakh

MX2 Pro

Rs 8.99 lakh

Rs 9.99 lakh

MX3

Rs 9.49 lakh

Rs 10.99 lakh

MX3 Pro

Rs 9.99 lakh

Rs 11.49 lakh

AX5

Rs 10.69 lakh

Rs 12.19 lakh

1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol

AX5 L

Rs 11.99 lakh

Rs 13.49 lakh

AX7

Rs 12.49 lakh

Rs 13.99 lakh

AX7 L

Rs 13.99 lakh

Rs 15.49 lakh

1.5-litre diesel

MX2

Rs 9.99 lakh

MX2 Pro

Rs 10.39 lakh

MX3

Rs 10.89 lakh

Rs 11.69 lakh

MX3 Pro

Rs 11.39 lakh

AX5

Rs 12.09 lakh

Rs 12.89 lakh

AX7

Rs 13.69 lakh

Rs 14.49 lakh

AX7 L

Rs 14.99 lakh

Mahindra XUV 3XO rear

Here’s our brief analysis and verdict of every variant. For a detailed insight, just click on your desired variant’s name.

Variant

Verdict

MX1

Buy it only if on a budget. Else, stretch to the next MX2 variant for more features as well as diesel and automatic gearbox options.

MX2

MX2

MX2 Pro

Only pick if you desire a handful of new features over the base. It’s the true entry-level variant if you want a diesel-manual option on a budget.

The true entry-level petrol variant of the SUV. Also, only choice if you want the option of a petrol-auto combo and sunroof on a budget. Gets the choice of a diesel unit as well.

MX3

MX3

MX3 Pro

Consider only for the diesel-automatic combo. Otherwise, not worth the price jump over the MX2 Pro. Skip to MX3 Pro for a more rounded package.

Gets ample visual upgrades along with the same tech as the MX3 for a justifiable premium. Misses out on a diesel-auto option.

AX5

AX5

AX5 L

Our recommended variant. Gets most of the bells and whistles for the price, along with the choice of petrol and diesel powertrains with automatic gearbox options.

Consider only if you want an AX5 with ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold.

AX7

AX7

AX7 L

Offers the full flagship experience of the SUV, while also being the top-spec variant for the diesel-auto combo.

Consider only if you want an AX7 with ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold.

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom Delhi

