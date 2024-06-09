Mahindra XUV 3XO Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?

Modified On Jun 09, 2024 12:56 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The new XUV 3XO is sold in five broad variants: MX1, MX2, MX3, AX5, and AX7

The Mahindra XUV300 was introduced in a facelifted avatar in late April 2024, with the new ‘XUV 3XO’ nameplate. It is available in five broad variants – MX1, MX2, MX3, AX5, and AX7 – priced from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

If you are confused about which variant is the right one for you, read on to know the SUV’s specifications and exactly what each variant offers. But let’s first get its technical details out of the way:

Specification 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 112 PS 130 PS 117 PS Torque 200 Nm 230 Nm, 250 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT Claimed Mileage 18.89 kmpl, 17.96 kmpl 20.1 kmpl, 18.2 kmpl 20.6 kmpl, 21.2 kmpl

There are three drive modes on offer too in the petrol-automatic variants: Zip, Zap, and Zoom.

Related: Mahindra XUV 3XO Review: First Drive

The XUV 3XO is available in eight single-tone shades and as many dual-tone paint options as well, with a total of two roof colours to choose from:

Citrine Yellow

Deep Forest

Dune Beige

Everest White

Galaxy Grey

Nebula Blue

Tango Red

Stealth Black

Citrine Yellow with Stealth Black roof

Deep Forest with Galvano Grey roof

Dune Beige with Stealth Black roof

Everest White with Stealth Black roof

Galaxy Grey with Stealth Black roof

Nebula Blue with Galvano Grey roof

Tango Red with Stealth Black roof

Stealth Black with Galvano Grey roof

Only the higher-spec AX7 and AX7 L variants are available with the option of a dual-tone exterior.

Here’s a look at the variant-wise prices of the new XUV 3XO:

Variant Manual Automatic 1.2-litre turbo-petrol MX1 Rs 7.49 lakh – MX2 Pro Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh MX3 Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh MX3 Pro Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11.49 lakh AX5 Rs 10.69 lakh Rs 12.19 lakh 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol AX5 L Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 13.49 lakh AX7 Rs 12.49 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh AX7 L Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 15.49 lakh 1.5-litre diesel MX2 Rs 9.99 lakh – MX2 Pro Rs 10.39 lakh – MX3 Rs 10.89 lakh Rs 11.69 lakh MX3 Pro Rs 11.39 lakh – AX5 Rs 12.09 lakh Rs 12.89 lakh AX7 Rs 13.69 lakh Rs 14.49 lakh AX7 L Rs 14.99 lakh –

Here’s our brief analysis and verdict of every variant. For a detailed insight, just click on your desired variant’s name.

Variant Verdict MX1 Buy it only if on a budget. Else, stretch to the next MX2 variant for more features as well as diesel and automatic gearbox options. MX2 MX2 MX2 Pro Only pick if you desire a handful of new features over the base. It’s the true entry-level variant if you want a diesel-manual option on a budget. The true entry-level petrol variant of the SUV. Also, only choice if you want the option of a petrol-auto combo and sunroof on a budget. Gets the choice of a diesel unit as well. MX3 MX3 MX3 Pro Consider only for the diesel-automatic combo. Otherwise, not worth the price jump over the MX2 Pro. Skip to MX3 Pro for a more rounded package. Gets ample visual upgrades along with the same tech as the MX3 for a justifiable premium. Misses out on a diesel-auto option. AX5 AX5 AX5 L Our recommended variant. Gets most of the bells and whistles for the price, along with the choice of petrol and diesel powertrains with automatic gearbox options. Consider only if you want an AX5 with ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold. AX7 AX7 AX7 L Offers the full flagship experience of the SUV, while also being the top-spec variant for the diesel-auto combo. Consider only if you want an AX7 with ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold.

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Mahindra XUV 3XO AMT