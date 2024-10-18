Tata Curvv vs Tata Nexon: Bharat NCAP Ratings And Scores Compared

Published On Oct 18, 2024 11:35 AM By Shreyash for Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv provided better protection for the driver’s chest than the Nexon in the frontal offset deformable barrier crash test

India’s own crash test agency, Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Program), released a new set of results for three Tata cars, including the Tata Curvv and Tata Nexon. Both SUVs achieved an impressive 5-star safety rating, reinforcing Tata’s reputation for producing safe vehicles. Let’s compare the crash test results for the Curvv and Nexon in detail.

Results

Parametres Tata Curvv Tata Nexon Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) Score 29.50/32 29.41/32 Child Occupant Protection (COP) Score 43.66/49 43.83/49 Adult Safety Rating 5-star 5-star Child Safety Rating 5-star 5-star Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test Score 14.65/16 14.65/16 Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test Score 14.85/16 14.76/16 Dynamic Score (Child Safety) 22.66/24 22.83/24

Tata Curvv

The Curvv offered good protection to driver and co-driver’s head, neck, and chest in the front offset deformable barrier test. However, the protection for the driver's left leg was rated as marginal. In the side movable barrier test, the protection for the driver’s head and abdomen was good, while the chest received an adequate rating. In the side pole test, the driver’s head, chest, abdomen, and pelvis all received good protection.

For the 18-month old’s front and side protection, the dynamic score was 7.07 out of 8 and 4 out of 4, respectively. Similarly, for the 3-year old child, the dynamic score was 7.59 out of 8 and 4 out of 4, respectively.

Tata Nexon

In the frontal offset deformable barrier crash test, the Nexon offered good protection for both the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck. Protection to the driver’s chest was rated as adequate, while for the co-driver it was rated as good. Both legs of the driver and co-driver got adequate protection. The results for the side movable barrier test were the same as that of the Curvv, in which the protection for the driver’s head and abdomen was rated as good, while the chest received an adequate rating. Similarly, the driver’s head, chest, abdomen, and pelvis all received good protection in the side pole test.

For the 18-month old’s front and side protection, the dynamic score was 7 out of 8 and 4 out of 4, respectively. Similarly, for the 3-year old child, the dynamic score was 7.83 out of 8 and 4 out of 4, respectively.

Final Takeaway

The driver’s chest got better protection in the Tata Curvv than in the Nexon in the frontal offset barrier crash test. The right leg of the driver was marginally protected in the Curvv, while in the Nexon the same got adequate protection.

Safety Features On Offer

Both Tata Curvv and Tata Nexon come with safety features like 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), and ABS with EBD. They also get a 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. The Curvv additionally also has level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and automatic emergency braking.

Price Range & Rivals

Tata Curvv Tata Nexon Rs 10 lakh to Rs 19 lakh Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh

The Curvv is a direct rival to the Citroen Basalt, while it can also be regarded as an alternative to compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Honda Elevate. The Nexon on other hand rivals the likes of the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

