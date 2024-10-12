Deliveries For The 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx Begin Across India

Published On Oct 12, 2024 09:31 AM By CarDekho for Mahindra Thar ROXX

Demand for the Thar Roxx is so strong that when official bookings opened on October 3, Mahindra garnered 1.76 lakh bookings within an hour

The Mahindra Thar Roxx features distinct design elements like C-shaped LED DRLs, 19-inch alloy wheels, and LED tail lights.

It is offered in two interior colour schemes: a black/white theme and a brown/black theme, with the latter available only with 4x4 variants.

Available across two broad trims: MX and AX.

Feature highlights include dual 10.25-inch displays, a panoramic sunroof and ventilated front seats.

Two engine options include: a 2-litre turbocharged petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine.

Price starts from Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Thar Roxx hit the market in mid-August and quickly attracted a lot of interest, reaching a booking milestone of 1.76 lakh units within just one hour of opening. Now, the carmaker is all set to begin its deliveries from today across the country. Prices for the 5-door off-roader range between Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 22.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), and is available in both rear-wheel and four-wheel drivetrains.

Here’s all you need to know about it.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Design

At first glance, the Thar Roxx may look like its 3-door sibling, but it has its own unique style. It keeps the classic boxy shape and features C-shaped LED DRLs with LED headlights, along with a new 6-slat grille. On the sides, besides the extra set of doors, the dual-tone 19-inch alloy wheels instantly catch your attention. The rear profile gets slightly tweaked LED taillights and a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate, like the 3-door version.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Interior

The cabin of the Thar Roxx features a more premium black and white dual-tone theme with leatherette seat upholstery. While the dashboard layout is somewhat similar to the smaller Thar, it gets soft-touch elements with additional equipment, which adds to the premium appeal. You can also choose between a single-pane or panoramic sunroof with the Thar Roxx.

Mahindra is also offering a darker brown/black interior for the four-wheel-drive variants of the off-roader, but for this option you will have to wait until January 2025.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Features

As for the features, the 5-door Thar gets dual 10.25-inch displays (one for the digital driver’s display and the other for the touchscreen infotainment system), wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, ventilated front seats, a Harmon Kardon audio system, a wireless phone charger, and push-button start/stop.

Safety-wise, it gets six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), and Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Engine Options

Mahindra offers the Thar Roxx with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel unit, both available with different state of tunes in manual and automatic transmissions. Detailed powertrain specifications for both engine options are listed in the table below.

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Drivetrain RWD RWD/4WD Power 162 PS (MT)/177 PS (AT) 152 PS (MT)/Up to 175 PS (AT) Torque 330 Nm (MT)/380 Nm (AT) 330 Nm (MT)/ Up to 370 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT

Four-wheel drivetrain option is only available with diesel engine choice, while rear-wheel driven Thar Roxx is available with both engine options.

In terms of rivalry, the Mahindra Thar Roxx goes up against the Force Gurkha 5-door and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, while being a rugged alternative to compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

