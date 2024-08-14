Modified On Aug 14, 2024 10:31 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is the elongated version of the 3-door model with more tech and space on offer

It gets a 6-slat grille, LED headlights and tail lights, and C-shaped LED DRLs.

The interiors are dual-tone black and white and feature a bench seat setup at the 2nd row with adjustable headrests for all passengers.

Features on board include two 10.25-inch displays, ventilated front seats and auto AC.

The safety net includes 6 airbags as standard, TPMS and ADAS.

Gets the same engine options as the Thar 3-door, but has more performance on offer.

It is priced from Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). The variant-wise pricing will be revealed soon. In its 5-door avatar, the Thar Roxx comes equipped with all the off-road technology found in the existing 3-door Thar. Let's take a closer look at everything the Thar Roxx has to offer:

Exterior

The numerous teasers had already given a glimpse of the Thar Roxx. This elongated Thar comes in the iconic boxy Thar silhouette. The SUV features LED headlights with C-shaped LED DRLs and a new body-coloured 6-slat grille. The front bumper has some silver elements.

On the sides, you can notice the provision of the rear doors with the door handle placed on the C-pillar. Additionally, the Thar Roxx is being offered with 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. It also has a metal roof that houses a panoramic sunroof. The carmaker also provides a single-pane sunroof for the lower models.

The taillights have a C-shaped motif and the SUV features a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

Interior

The 5-door Thar gets a black and beige theme where the seats will be covered in white leatherette upholstery, and the dashboard is wrapped in black leatherette padding, with contrasting copper stitching. The front passengers also get independent centre armrests. The highlight, however, is the second row of the SUV which includes ISOFIX child seat mounts on the sides, a foldout centre armrest, three-point seatbelts, and adjustable headrests for all passengers.

Features and Safety

The feature-list of this Thar 5-door now has a lot of comfort and convenience features on offer. It gets two 10.25-inch displays (one for the digital driver’s display and the other for the touchscreen), a panoramic sunroof, and an automatic AC with rear AC vents. Other features include ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, and keyless entry with push-button start/stop.

On the safety front, it comes with six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera setup, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC) and an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features like lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Powertrain

The Mahindra Thar Roxx gets two engine options, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine Options Petrol engine Diesel engine Power 162 PS 152 PS Torque 330 Nm 330 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic Drivetrain 4WD, RWD 4WD, RWD

Expected Price and Rivals

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been launched with prices beginning from Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The variant-wise pricing will be revealed soon. It will directly rival the 5-door Force Gurkha while serving as a premium alternative to the Maruti Jimny.

