Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Spotted, Gets These Changes Over The Standard Car

Modified On Oct 22, 2024 05:50 PM By Dipan for Mahindra XUV400 EV

The XUV 3XO EV will have a similar design and feature set as the ICE model, while the battery pack is likely to be borrowed from the XUV400 EV, which is based on the XUV300 (pre-facelift XUV 3XO)

The Mahindra XUV 3XO was launched in early 2024 as the facelifted version of the Mahindra XUV 300. A few spy shots of the 3XO with copper-coloured badging (typical of Mahindra EVs) and a charging port on the front fender are making us assume that it will be the XUV 3XO EV. Let us take a look at what this spied EV shows:

What Was Seen?

While the spied model was partially draped in camouflage at the front and rear, it was noticeable that the EV version has a similar design to its ICE (internal combustion engine) counterpart. But, the EV version will come with some EV-specific design elements like a blanked-off grille and copper-coloured badging. A copper-coloured roof was also spotted.

The biggest highlight of these spy shots, though, was the front fender having a charging port and an alloy wheel design that look the same as those of the ICE version. At the rear, a connected LED light setup can also be spotted. The rest of the design elements are the same as the ICE counterpart.

The spy shots also allow us a peek inside the car, which is the same as the XUV 3XO. It has a dual-tone white and black cabin theme, a free-standing touchscreen and white seat upholstery.

Also Read: Planning To Drive A Mahindra SUV Home This Diwali? You Might Have To Wait Up To 6 Months!

Expected Features

As the interior is the same as the ICE version, the EV’s feature suite can have a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display and dual-zone auto AC. It can also have a wireless phone charger and a panoramic sunroof.

The safety features are also likely to be carried over to the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV. Highlights include up to six airbags, an electronic stability program (ESP), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a hill hold assist, and a rear parking camera. It can also get an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite with features like lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Expected Powertrain Option

The Mahindra XUV400 EV, which is based on the XUV300 (pre-facelift 3XO), has two battery choices: 34.5 kWh and 39.5 kWh, both paired with a single electric motor producing 150 PS and 310 Nm. It has an expected claimed range of up to 456 km. The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is likely to feature the same battery pack and electric motor with a similar claimed range.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Mahindra XUV3XO has a price range of Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India) and we believe that the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV will have a slight premium over it. In terms of competition, it will battle it out with the Tata Nexon EV, while serving as an affordable alternative to the Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV.

Image Source

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : XUV400 EV Automatic