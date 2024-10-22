Volkswagen Virtus Crosses 50,000 Sales Milestone In India

Modified On Oct 22, 2024 12:46 PM By Dipan for Volkswagen Virtus

The Virtus has been the bestseller in its segment since May 2024, averaging more than 1,700 sales units per month

The Volkswagen Virtus was launched in June 2022 as a replacement for the VW Vento.

Since the last five months, it has crossed 1,500 sales every month.

The Virtus has two turbo petrol engine options, both with automatic and manual transmission options.

It has a 5-star safety rating by Global NCAP.

Prices range from Rs 11.56 lakh to Rs 19.41 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

It is a little over two years since the Volkswagen Virtus went on sale, and it has now crossed the sales milestone of 50,000 units in India. The Virtus, which is the second offering from the German marque under its India 2.0 project, has been one of the most sought-after compact sedans in the market in recent months. Let us take a look at some of its other achievements:

Volkswagen Virtus: Other Significant Achievements

The Virtus has been the best seller in its segment since May 2024, averaging more than 1,700 sales per month.

Not just this, but Virtus and Taigun have collectively surpassed 1 lakh sales in the second quarter of FY25. Since their launch, both cars have contributed to around 18.5 percent of the carmaker’s total sales in India.

Also See: Here’s A Look At The New Volkswagen Virtus GT Line Variant In 7 Real-life Images

Reasons For Volkswagen Virtus’s Popularity

One of the major reasons for the Virtus’ popularity is the fact that it gets two of the most potent engine options in the segment. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine Option 1-litre turbo-petrol engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

*MT = Manual transmission, AT = Automatic transmission, DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Volkswagen has equipped it with many premium touches as well. Highlights include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch driver’s display and a single-pane sunroof. It also has a push-button start/stop, a wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats.

It was crash-tested by Global NCAP in 2023 where it scored a 5-star safety rating. The safety features on board the sedan include six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rain-sensing wipers, and a rear parking camera.

Volkswagen Virtus: Price And Rivals

Prices of the Volkswagen Virtus range from Rs 11.56 lakh to Rs 19.41 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals the Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Maruti Ciaz.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Volkswagen Virtus on road price