Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L Diesel MT vs MX5 Diesel MT RWD: Specifications Compared
Modified On Oct 21, 2024 01:05 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX
The diesel-manual RWD version of the Thar Roxx’s AX3L and MX5 variants are priced identically at Rs 16.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). We find out which of them is the better variant
The 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx was launched recently in six broad variants: MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L and AX7L. Among the entire lineup, the mid-spec AX3L and MX5 variants, in their respective diesel-manual versions with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) setup, have identical pricing of Rs 16.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). If you are interested in any of these two variants, here is a detailed comparison to see which is the variant that is suitable for you:
Dimensions
|
Dimensions
|
Mahindra Thar Roxx
|
Length
|
4,428 mm
|
Width
|
1,870 mm
|
Height
|
1,923 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2,850 mm
Both variants of the Mahindra Thar Roxx come with identical dimensions.
Powertrain
|
Engine Options
|
2-litre turbo-petrol
|
2.2-litre diesel
|
Power
|
162 PS / 177 PS
|
152 PS / 175 PS
|
Torque
|
330 Nm / 380 Nm
|
330 Nm / 370 Nm
|
Transmission*
|
6-speed MT / 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT / 6-speed AT
|
Drivetrain^
|
RWD
|
RWD / 4WD
* MT = Manual transmission; AT = Automatic transmission (torque converter)
^RWD = Real-wheel-drive; 4WD = Four-wheel-drive
The Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L variant is offered exclusively with a diesel engine, manual gearbox and RWD setup.
On the other hand, the MX5 variant has both the 4WD and RWD options with a diesel engine and a RWD petrol engine. The diesel and petrol engines' RWD versions are mated with both manual and automatic transmissions. The 4WD diesel variant, on the other hand, gets only a manual transmission.
Features
|
Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L
|
Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
- Both variants have an all-LED lighting setup, but the MX5 variant also gets C-shaped LED DRLs and LED front fog lamps.
-
The story is the same inside, where the MX5 has leatherette seat upholstery, a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and footwell lighting. The AX3L has fabric seat upholstery.
-
The AX3L variant is better equipped with features like a 10.25-inch driver’s display, auto AC and fast-charging USB ports for the front passengers. The MX5, on the other hand, has an analogue instrument cluster (with a coloured MID in the centre) and a single-pane sunroof.
-
Both variants have a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, But the AX3L gets a 4-speaker sound system while the MX5 has two tweeters in addition to the 4-speaker setup on offer. The AX3L also gets connected car tech, which is missing altogether with the MX5 trim.
-
Both cars have six airbags (as standard), but the AX3L has a level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite and an electronic parking brake, both of which the MX5 does not get. The MX5, on the other hand, additionally gets front parking sensors and an electronic locking differential with the 4WD variants.
Prices
|
Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L Diesel MT RWD
|
Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 Diesel MT RWD
|
Rs 16.99 lakh
|
Rs 16.99 lakh
As stated earlier, the Thar Roxx AX3L variant has been offered with only a RWD diesel-manual setup.
The MX5 variant, on the other hand, has the same setup as the AX3L variant but also has a petrol manual and automatic with an RWD configuration and a diesel manual 4WD. Prices of all the variants of the Thar Roxx MX5 variant range from Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 18.79 lakh.
All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India
Verdict
The AX3L variant of the Mahindra Thar Roxx has a basic exterior with LED headlights and steel wheels. But it misses features like LED DRLs and LED fog lamps. The interior is dual-tone but gets fabric seat upholstery which is less premium than the MX5 variant’s leatherette seats. However, it gets a better feature suite than the MX5 with a digital driver’s display, auto AC and connected car tech. The safety suite also includes level-2 ADAS features which makes it a safer option. It also has a patent diesel engine, but has only a manual transmission option. So, if you are looking for a feature-rich Thar Roxx and can compromise a bit on things like fog lamps and alloy wheels, you can definitely consider the AX3L variant.
The MX5 variant, on the other hand, even though being a mid-spec variant, gets almost everything that you expect from a fully loaded variant. It has an all-LED lighting setup and dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, as stated earlier, it gets a dual-tone cabin with leatherette seats and leatherette-wrapped steering wheel. It misses out on some features offered by the AX3L variant, but the safety suite, except for the ADAS features, is almost identical. The MX5 is the most affordable variant to have a 4WD setup. It also has a petrol engine option and automatic options with both petrol and diesel RWD variants. So, if you are looking for the iconic off-roading capability of the Thar nameplate with a feature-loaded exterior, you should go for the MX5 variant. Do note here that you will have to spend more for the 4WD variants.
