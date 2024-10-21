Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L Diesel MT vs MX5 Diesel MT RWD: Specifications Compared

Modified On Oct 21, 2024 01:05 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The diesel-manual RWD version of the Thar Roxx’s AX3L and MX5 variants are priced identically at Rs 16.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). We find out which of them is the better variant

The 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx was launched recently in six broad variants: MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L and AX7L. Among the entire lineup, the mid-spec AX3L and MX5 variants, in their respective diesel-manual versions with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) setup, have identical pricing of Rs 16.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). If you are interested in any of these two variants, here is a detailed comparison to see which is the variant that is suitable for you:

Dimensions

Dimensions Mahindra Thar Roxx Length 4,428 mm Width 1,870 mm Height 1,923 mm Wheelbase 2,850 mm

Both variants of the Mahindra Thar Roxx come with identical dimensions.

Powertrain

Engine Options 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 162 PS / 177 PS 152 PS / 175 PS Torque 330 Nm / 380 Nm 330 Nm / 370 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Drivetrain^ RWD RWD / 4WD

* MT = Manual transmission; AT = Automatic transmission (torque converter)

^RWD = Real-wheel-drive; 4WD = Four-wheel-drive

The Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L variant is offered exclusively with a diesel engine, manual gearbox and RWD setup.

On the other hand, the MX5 variant has both the 4WD and RWD options with a diesel engine and a RWD petrol engine. The diesel and petrol engines' RWD versions are mated with both manual and automatic transmissions. The 4WD diesel variant, on the other hand, gets only a manual transmission.

Features

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights

18-inch steel wheels with full-size cover

LED turn indicators on the front fenders

LED tail lights

Front and rear silver skid plates

Side footsteps Auto-LED projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED fog lamps

LED turn indicators on the front fenders

LED tail lights

18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Front and rear skid plates

Side footsteps Interior Dual-tone interior

Front sliding armrest

60:40 split rear seat

Rear centre armrest with twin cupholders

All-four power windows

Rear roof-mounted cabin lights

Fabric seat upholstery

Sunglass holder Dual-tone interior

Front sliding armrest

60:40 split rear seat

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

All-four power windows

Front and rear roof-mounted cabin lights

Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Footwell lighting

Sunglass holder Comfort And Convenience Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Wireless phone charger

Steering-mounted controls

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Auto AC with rear vents

Electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

12V power outlet at the front

Two fast-charging USB charging ports for the front passengers

Type-C USB port for rear passengers

Push-button start/stop

Drive modes Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

Analogue instrument cluster with a coloured multi-information display (MID)

Wireless phone charger

Steering-mounted controls

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Manual AC with rear vents

Electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

12V power outlet at the front

Two USB charging ports for the front passengers

Type-C USB port for rear passengers

Push-button start/stop

Cruise control

Single-pane sunroof

Drive modes Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

Alexa connectivity

Connected car tech

Native navigation support 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker Harman Kardon sound system (including two tweeters) Safety Six airbags (as standard)

Rear parking sensors

Rear parking camera

3-point seatbelts for all seats

Height-adjustable seatbelts for the front passengers

Electric parking brake with auto-hold function

Emergency call and SOS

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Rear disc brakes (petrol AT only)

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Hill hold and hill descent control

Traction control system (TCS)

Brake locking differential

Level-2 ADAS

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Rain-sensing wipers Six airbags (as standard)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear parking camera

3-point seatbelts for all seats

Height-adjustable seatbelts for the front passengers

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Rear disc brakes (petrol AT and diesel 4WD only)

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Hill hold and hill descent control

Traction control system (TCS)

Brake locking differential

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Rain-sensing wipers

Electronic locking differential (only with 4WD variants)

Both variants have an all-LED lighting setup, but the MX5 variant also gets C-shaped LED DRLs and LED front fog lamps.

The story is the same inside, where the MX5 has leatherette seat upholstery, a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and footwell lighting. The AX3L has fabric seat upholstery.

The AX3L variant is better equipped with features like a 10.25-inch driver’s display, auto AC and fast-charging USB ports for the front passengers. The MX5, on the other hand, has an analogue instrument cluster (with a coloured MID in the centre) and a single-pane sunroof.

Both variants have a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, But the AX3L gets a 4-speaker sound system while the MX5 has two tweeters in addition to the 4-speaker setup on offer. The AX3L also gets connected car tech, which is missing altogether with the MX5 trim.

Both cars have six airbags (as standard), but the AX3L has a level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite and an electronic parking brake, both of which the MX5 does not get. The MX5, on the other hand, additionally gets front parking sensors and an electronic locking differential with the 4WD variants.

Prices

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L Diesel MT RWD Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 Diesel MT RWD Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 16.99 lakh

As stated earlier, the Thar Roxx AX3L variant has been offered with only a RWD diesel-manual setup.

The MX5 variant, on the other hand, has the same setup as the AX3L variant but also has a petrol manual and automatic with an RWD configuration and a diesel manual 4WD. Prices of all the variants of the Thar Roxx MX5 variant range from Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 18.79 lakh.

All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

Verdict

The AX3L variant of the Mahindra Thar Roxx has a basic exterior with LED headlights and steel wheels. But it misses features like LED DRLs and LED fog lamps. The interior is dual-tone but gets fabric seat upholstery which is less premium than the MX5 variant’s leatherette seats. However, it gets a better feature suite than the MX5 with a digital driver’s display, auto AC and connected car tech. The safety suite also includes level-2 ADAS features which makes it a safer option. It also has a patent diesel engine, but has only a manual transmission option. So, if you are looking for a feature-rich Thar Roxx and can compromise a bit on things like fog lamps and alloy wheels, you can definitely consider the AX3L variant.

The MX5 variant, on the other hand, even though being a mid-spec variant, gets almost everything that you expect from a fully loaded variant. It has an all-LED lighting setup and dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, as stated earlier, it gets a dual-tone cabin with leatherette seats and leatherette-wrapped steering wheel. It misses out on some features offered by the AX3L variant, but the safety suite, except for the ADAS features, is almost identical. The MX5 is the most affordable variant to have a 4WD setup. It also has a petrol engine option and automatic options with both petrol and diesel RWD variants. So, if you are looking for the iconic off-roading capability of the Thar nameplate with a feature-loaded exterior, you should go for the MX5 variant. Do note here that you will have to spend more for the 4WD variants.

