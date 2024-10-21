All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L Diesel MT vs MX5 Diesel MT RWD: Specifications Compared

Modified On Oct 21, 2024 01:05 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX

  • 4.3K Views
  • Write a comment

The diesel-manual RWD version of the Thar Roxx’s AX3L and MX5 variants are priced identically at Rs 16.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). We find out which of them is the better variant

The 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx was launched recently in six broad variants: MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L and AX7L. Among the entire lineup, the mid-spec AX3L and MX5 variants, in their respective diesel-manual versions with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) setup, have identical pricing of Rs 16.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). If you are interested in any of these two variants, here is a detailed comparison to see which is the variant that is suitable for you:

Dimensions

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 gets 18-inch alloy wheels

Dimensions

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Length

4,428 mm

Width

1,870 mm

Height

1,923 mm

Wheelbase

2,850 mm

Both variants of the Mahindra Thar Roxx come with identical dimensions.

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L variant

Powertrain

Engine Options

2-litre turbo-petrol

2.2-litre diesel

Power

162 PS / 177 PS 

152 PS / 175 PS

Torque

330 Nm / 380 Nm

330 Nm / 370 Nm

Transmission*

6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

Drivetrain^

RWD

RWD / 4WD

* MT = Manual transmission; AT = Automatic transmission (torque converter)

^RWD = Real-wheel-drive; 4WD = Four-wheel-drive

The Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L variant is offered exclusively with a diesel engine, manual gearbox and RWD setup.

On the other hand, the MX5 variant has both the 4WD and RWD options with a diesel engine and a RWD petrol engine. The diesel and petrol engines' RWD versions are mated with both manual and automatic transmissions. The 4WD diesel variant, on the other hand, gets only a manual transmission.

Also Read: Planning To Drive A Mahindra SUV Home This Diwali? You Might Have To Wait Up To 6 Months!

Features

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L Interior

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5

Exterior

  • Auto-LED projector headlights

  • 18-inch steel wheels with full-size cover

  • LED turn indicators on the front fenders

  • LED tail lights

  • Front and rear silver skid plates

  • Side footsteps

  • Auto-LED projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED fog lamps

  • LED turn indicators on the front fenders

  • LED tail lights

  • 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Front and rear skid plates

  • Side footsteps

Interior

  • Dual-tone interior

  • Front sliding armrest

  • 60:40 split rear seat

  • Rear centre armrest with twin cupholders

  • All-four power windows

  • Rear roof-mounted cabin lights

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Sunglass holder

  • Dual-tone interior

  • Front sliding armrest

  • 60:40 split rear seat

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • All-four power windows

  • Front and rear roof-mounted cabin lights

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

  • Footwell lighting

  • Sunglass holder

Comfort And Convenience

  • Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Steering-mounted controls

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

  • 12V power outlet at the front

  • Two fast-charging USB charging ports for the front passengers

  • Type-C USB port for rear passengers

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Drive modes

  • Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

  • Analogue instrument cluster with a coloured multi-information display (MID)

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Steering-mounted controls

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Manual AC with rear vents

  • Electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

  • 12V power outlet at the front

  • Two USB charging ports for the front passengers

  • Type-C USB port for rear passengers

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Cruise control

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • Drive modes

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

  • Alexa connectivity

  • Connected car tech

  • Native navigation support

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker Harman Kardon sound system (including two tweeters)

Safety

  • Six airbags (as standard)

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Rear parking camera

  • 3-point seatbelts for all seats

  • Height-adjustable seatbelts for the front passengers

  • Electric parking brake with auto-hold function

  • Emergency call and SOS

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • Rear disc brakes (petrol AT only)

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Hill hold and hill descent control

  • Traction control system (TCS)

  • Brake locking differential

  • Level-2 ADAS

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Six airbags (as standard)

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Rear parking camera

  • 3-point seatbelts for all seats

  • Height-adjustable seatbelts for the front passengers

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • Rear disc brakes (petrol AT and diesel 4WD only)

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Hill hold and hill descent control

  • Traction control system (TCS)

  • Brake locking differential

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Electronic locking differential (only with 4WD variants)

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 cabin

  • Both variants have an all-LED lighting setup, but the MX5 variant also gets C-shaped LED DRLs and LED front fog lamps.

  • The story is the same inside, where the MX5 has leatherette seat upholstery, a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and footwell lighting. The AX3L has fabric seat upholstery.

  • The AX3L variant is better equipped with features like a 10.25-inch driver’s display, auto AC and fast-charging USB ports for the front passengers. The MX5, on the other hand, has an analogue instrument cluster (with a coloured MID in the centre) and a single-pane sunroof.

5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L Interior

  • Both variants have a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, But the AX3L gets a 4-speaker sound system while the MX5 has two tweeters in addition to the 4-speaker setup on offer. The AX3L also gets connected car tech, which is missing altogether with the MX5 trim.

  • Both cars have six airbags (as standard), but the AX3L has a level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite and an electronic parking brake, both of which the MX5 does not get. The MX5, on the other hand, additionally gets front parking sensors and an electronic locking differential with the 4WD variants.

Prices

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L Diesel MT RWD

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 Diesel MT RWD

Rs 16.99 lakh

Rs 16.99 lakh

As stated earlier, the Thar Roxx AX3L variant has been offered with only a RWD diesel-manual setup. 

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 is the most affordable 4WD variant in the Thar Roxx lineup

The MX5 variant, on the other hand, has the same setup as the AX3L variant but also has a petrol manual and automatic with an RWD configuration and a diesel manual 4WD. Prices of all the variants of the Thar Roxx MX5 variant range from Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 18.79 lakh.

All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Maruti Jimny vs Force Gurkha 5-door: Prices Of 4x4 Variants Compared

Verdict

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L

The AX3L variant of the Mahindra Thar Roxx has a basic exterior with LED headlights and steel wheels. But it misses features like LED DRLs and LED fog lamps. The interior is dual-tone but gets fabric seat upholstery which is less premium than the MX5 variant’s leatherette seats. However, it gets a better feature suite than the MX5 with a digital driver’s display, auto AC and connected car tech. The safety suite also includes level-2 ADAS features which makes it a safer option. It also has a patent diesel engine, but has only a manual transmission option. So, if you are looking for a feature-rich Thar Roxx and can compromise a bit on things like fog lamps and alloy wheels, you can definitely consider the AX3L variant.

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 gets a silver finish on the rear bumper

The MX5 variant, on the other hand, even though being a mid-spec variant, gets almost everything that you expect from a fully loaded variant. It has an all-LED lighting setup and dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, as stated earlier, it gets a dual-tone cabin with leatherette seats and leatherette-wrapped steering wheel. It misses out on some features offered by the AX3L variant, but the safety suite, except for the ADAS features, is almost identical. The MX5 is the most affordable variant to have a 4WD setup. It also has a petrol engine option and automatic options with both petrol and diesel RWD variants. So, if you are looking for the iconic off-roading capability of the Thar nameplate with a feature-loaded exterior, you should go for the MX5 variant. Do note here that you will have to spend more for the 4WD variants.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Thar ROXX diesel

D
Published by
Dipan
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra Thar ROXX

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs.8.50 - 15 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2025
  • Ford Endeavour
    Ford Endeavour
    Rs.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2025
  • Mahindra Bolero 2024
    Mahindra Bolero 2024
    Rs.10 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Nov 2024
  • Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs.25 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Aug 2025
  • BMW X6
    BMW X6
    Rs.1.39 - 1.49 CrEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Dec 2024
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L Diesel MT vs MX5 Diesel MT RWD: Specifications Compared
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience