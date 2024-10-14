These Were The Best-selling Compact SUVs In India In September 2024

Published On Oct 14, 2024 01:41 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Grand Vitara

The segment, as a whole, witnessed total sales of nearly 50,000 units in September 2024, with two SUVs crossing the 10,000-unit sales mark

The sales report for compact SUVs is out for September 2024, reflecting that the demand for this segment remained consistent month-on-month (MoM) with a slight growth of over 2 percent. While the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara topped the sales chart as usual, the recently launched Tata Curvv SUV-coupe registered the highest monthly growth. Let’s take a look at how each compact SUV performed last month.

Compact SUVs & crossovers September 2024 August 2024 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta 15902 16762 -5.13 31.95 25.82 6.13 16162 Maruti Grand Vitara 10267 9021 13.81 20.63 23.83 -3.2 9453 Kia Seltos 6959 6536 6.47 13.98 21.43 -7.45 6595 Toyota Hyryder 5385 6534 -17.58 10.82 7.72 3.1 5225 Tata Curvv 4763 3455 37.85 9.57 0 9.57 576 Honda Elevate 1960 1723 13.75 3.93 11.54 -7.61 1963 Skoda Kushaq 1767 1502 17.64 3.55 4.58 -1.03 1230 Volkswagen Taigun 1611 1628 -1.04 3.23 3.22 0.01 1603 MG Astor 760 937 -18.89 1.52 1.82 -0.3 1015 Citroen Basalt 341 579 -41.1 0.68 0 0.68 97 Citroen C3 Aircross 41 38 7.89 0.08 0 0.08 122 Total 49756 48715 2.13

Key Takeaways

Despite facing a drop of 5 percent in MoM demand, the Hyundai Creta topped the list of compact SUV sales in September 2024 with almost 16,000 units sold. It had the highest of nearly 32 percent market share in the segment in the said month.

After Creta, the Maruti Grand Vitara was the only other compact SUV to cross the 10,000-unit sales mark in September 2024. Although the Maruti SUV saw an increase of nearly 14 percent in its MoM figure, its YoY (year-on-year) market share declined by more than 3 percent.

Kia managed to dispatch nearly 7,000 units of the Seltos in September. The Seltos recorded a growth of almost 6.5 percent in MoM demand.

The rebadged version of the Grand Vitara, the Toyota Hyryder, saw a decline of over 17.5 percent in monthly sales. Toyota dispatched close to 5,400 units of the Hyrder in September 2024.

One of the latest entrants into the compact SUV space in India, the Tata Curvv SUV-coupe, recorded the highest monthly growth of nearly 38 percent last month. More than 4,700 units of the Curvv were dispatched in September. Do note that these figures include the sales numbers of both Tata Curvv ICE (internal combustion engine) and Tata Curvv EV.

Honda managed to dispatch 237 more units of the Elevate in September compared to October. The Elevate also lost nearly 8 percent of market share on the YoY basis.

Both Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun together attracted more than 3,300 buyers in September 2024. The Kushaq registered a growth of over 17.5 percent in monthly sales, but the Taigun’s monthly demand remained almost the same as August.

With a loss of nearly 19 percent in MoM sales, the MG Astor failed to cross the sales mark of even 1,000 units last month. Its market share in September 2024 was slightly over 1.5 percent.

Together, the Citroen Basalt SUV-coupe and Citroen C3 Aircross didn’t even cross the sales mark of 500 units in September 2024. Their combined market share in the segment was less than 1 percent in the said month.

