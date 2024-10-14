All
These Were The Best-selling Compact SUVs In India In September 2024

Published On Oct 14, 2024 01:41 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Grand Vitara

The segment, as a whole, witnessed total sales of nearly 50,000 units in September 2024, with two SUVs crossing the 10,000-unit sales mark

Compact SUVs September 2024 sales

The sales report for compact SUVs is out for September 2024, reflecting that the demand for this segment remained consistent month-on-month (MoM) with a slight growth of over 2 percent. While the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara topped the sales chart as usual, the recently launched Tata Curvv SUV-coupe registered the highest monthly growth. Let’s take a look at how each compact SUV performed last month.

Compact SUVs & crossovers
 

September 2024

August 2024

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Hyundai Creta

15902

16762

-5.13

31.95

25.82

6.13

16162

Maruti Grand Vitara

10267

9021

13.81

20.63

23.83

-3.2

9453

Kia Seltos

6959

6536

6.47

13.98

21.43

-7.45

6595

Toyota Hyryder

5385

6534

-17.58

10.82

7.72

3.1

5225

Tata Curvv

4763

3455

37.85

9.57

0

9.57

576

Honda Elevate

1960

1723

13.75

3.93

11.54

-7.61

1963

Skoda Kushaq

1767

1502

17.64

3.55

4.58

-1.03

1230

Volkswagen Taigun

1611

1628

-1.04

3.23

3.22

0.01

1603

MG Astor

760

937

-18.89

1.52

1.82

-0.3

1015

Citroen Basalt

341

579

-41.1

0.68

0

0.68

97

Citroen C3 Aircross

41

38

7.89

0.08

0

0.08

122

Total

49756

48715

2.13

        

Also Read: Compact SUVs Waiting Period This October: Will You Get Your Car By Diwali?

Key Takeaways

Hyundai Creta

  • Despite facing a drop of 5 percent in MoM demand, the Hyundai Creta topped the list of compact SUV sales in September 2024 with almost 16,000 units sold. It had the highest of nearly 32 percent market share in the segment in the said month.

  • After Creta, the Maruti Grand Vitara was the only other compact SUV to cross the 10,000-unit sales mark in September 2024. Although the Maruti SUV saw an increase of nearly 14 percent in its MoM figure, its YoY (year-on-year) market share declined by more than 3 percent.

  • Kia managed to dispatch nearly 7,000 units of the Seltos in September. The Seltos recorded a growth of almost 6.5 percent in MoM demand.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

  • The rebadged version of the Grand Vitara, the Toyota Hyryder, saw a decline of over 17.5 percent in monthly sales. Toyota dispatched close to 5,400 units of the Hyrder in September 2024.

Tata Curvv

  • One of the latest entrants into the compact SUV space in India, the Tata Curvv SUV-coupe, recorded the highest monthly growth of nearly 38 percent last month. More than 4,700 units of the Curvv were dispatched in September. Do note that these figures include the sales numbers of both Tata Curvv ICE (internal combustion engine) and Tata Curvv EV.

  • Honda managed to dispatch 237 more units of the Elevate in September compared to October. The Elevate also lost nearly 8 percent of market share on the YoY basis.

  • Both Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun together attracted more than 3,300 buyers in September 2024. The Kushaq registered a growth of over 17.5 percent in monthly sales, but the Taigun’s monthly demand remained almost the same as August.

  • With a loss of nearly 19 percent in MoM sales, the MG Astor failed to cross the sales mark of even 1,000 units last month. Its market share in September 2024 was slightly over 1.5 percent.

Citroen Basalt

  • Together, the Citroen Basalt SUV-coupe and Citroen C3 Aircross didn’t even cross the sales mark of 500 units in September 2024. Their combined market share in the segment was less than 1 percent in the said month.

S
Published by
Shreyash
Write your Comment on Maruti Grand Vitara

