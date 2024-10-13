Car News That Mattered This Week (October 7-11): New Launches, A Price Hike, And Demise Of An Icon

Modified On Oct 13, 2024 08:59 AM By Shreyash for BYD eMAX 7

Apart from a facelift and a new-generation model from BYD and Mercedes-Benz respectively, we also got a special of one of the Maruti SUVs

The second week of October brought some new launches, be it a facelift, a new-generation model, or a limited special edition. Skoda also teased its upcoming subcompact SUV, while Mahindra announced the price hike for one of its SUVs. Amid all this, we received the saddening news of the passing of an icon—an industrialist whose contributions to the Indian automobile industry will never be forgotten. Here’s everything important that happened in the car industry last week.

BYD eMAX 7 Launched

The BYD eMAX 7, which is essentially the facelifted version of the e6 electric MPV, was launched in India. The updated version offers a more modern design, new features, and an improved claimed range. BYD is offering the eMAX 7 in both 6- and 7-seater configurations, and you can check out its price and specifications here.

First Mahindra Thar Roxx Delivered

Mahindra delivered the first unit of the Thar Roxx, which was auctioned in September, to the Akash Minda. The winning bid for the first Thar Roxx was a huge amount which you can check out here. Akash Minda, Executive Director, Minda Corporation Limited, also took home the first unit of the Thar 3-door at a winning bid of Rs 1.11 crore back in 2020.

Maruti Grand Vitara Dominion Edition

The Maruti Grand Vitara has got a limited-run Dominion Edition for the festive season. This edition of the SUV gets a range of exterior and interior accessories, which are being offered with its mid-spec and top-spec variants.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Price Hike

The introductory prices for the Mahindra XUV 3XO came to an end as the automaker has increased its prices. Petrol variants of the XUV 3XO saw the highest increase, however the prices for its top-spec variants remained unaffected. You can check out the updated variant-wise prices here.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Launched

The sixth-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class was launched on our shores this week, in a long-wheelbase (LWB) version. The new E-Class LWB now looks sharper and has a more premium cabin that resembles the EQS sedan.

Skoda Kylaq Teased

The Skoda Kylaq was teased again, and this new teaser gave us an idea of some of its exterior design elements like grille and headlights. The Kylaq will be Skoda’s entry-level SUV in India and will slot below the Kushaq.

7-seater Renault Duster Revealed Globally

The extended version of the India-bound Renault Duster was revealed globally as the ‘Dacia Bigster’. The production-spec Bigster looks a lot like the concept, but it also closely resembles the globally-available Duster at the same time. In India, it will take on the likes of the Hyundai Alcazar, 6/7-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, and Tata Safari.

Remembering Ratan Tata

One of the biggest philanthropists, industrialists, and icons of the business world, Shri Ratan Tata, passed away at the age of 86. We at CarDekho are saddened to hear the news of his passing and offer our condolences to the bereaved family and his dear ones in this tough time. In tribute, we have detailed some of his many contributions to the Indian automobile industry.

