Skoda Kylaq Spied Testing Again Ahead Of Its Global Debut On November 6

Modified On Oct 22, 2024 04:49 PM By Shreyash for Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq will be an all-new product from the automaker in India under its ‘India 2.5’ plan and will serve as the carmaker’s entry-level SUV offering in our market

Skoda Kylaq is a sub-4m SUV based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, which also underpins Slavia and Kushaq.

Exterior styling elements will likely include all LED lighting setup and a signature Skoda grille.

Will get amenities like 6-way adjustable front seats with ventilation function.

The safety kit will include 6 airbags as standard.

Will be powered by 115 PS a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Expected to be priced from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Skoda Kylaq is going to be the Czech automaker’s entry-level product in India, which is set to make its debut on November 6, 2024. Ahead of its global premiere, we caught one of the test mules of the Kylaq doing rounds wearing heavy camouflage.

What We Saw?

The new spy images clearly give us the impression how the side and rear of the Kylaq will look. This particular test mule was running on blacked out alloy wheels, and it also had silver finished roof rails giving it a rugged appearance. Although the tail lights at the back are still covered, we believe it will likely have inverted L-shaped LED tail lamps based on our observations and previous sightings.

Skoda recently also revealed some details about the Kylaq ahead of its debut, including its dimensions. The Kylaq measures 3,995 mm in length and has a 2,566 mm wheelbase with a ground clearance of 189 mm.

Interior And Expected Features

Skoda Kushaq touchscreen image used for reference

Skoda has yet not shown us how the Kylaq will look on the inside, but we believe that the dashboard layout will be similar to that of the Kushaq. It will likely come with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, auto AC with rear vents, and a single-pane sunroof. It will get six-way adjustable front seats with a ventilation function.

Safety net will include six airbags (as standard), while it will likely also get electronic stability control (ESC), and a 360-degree camera.

Expected Powertrain

Skoda will offer the Kylaq subcompact SUV with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, which makes 115 PS and 178 Nm. It will be paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter.

Expected Price & Rivals

It is expected to be priced from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV 3XO as well as the sub-4m crossovers like Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

