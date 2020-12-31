Don't Miss This Ultimate List of The Most Watched Videos Of 2020 On CarDekho

Published On Dec 31, 2020 05:53 PM By Tarun for Tata Nexon EV

Our reviews, comparisons and detailed explanations were enjoyed by many of you over this difficult year. Here’s what you liked best

The year 2020 gave us some very important and much-awaited launches. SUVs, especially the sub-4m kind, continued to be the centre of focus for most carmakers. If you want to revisit the year 2020 in cars, why not start with this year’s collection of the most-watched CarDekho videos on Youtube. Our list includes reviews, comparisons, variant explainers and much more. Here are the top 15 of our most-watched videos.

1. Tata Nexon EV Battery Drained Review

The shift towards EVs in India has taken a step forward in 2020 and even our most popular video of the year is about an EV. The Tata Nexon EV is currently the best selling EV and a big part of that is because it’s the most affordable long-range option we currently have. Even if you can afford to pay the premium for an EV, range anxiety is the biggest hurdle compared to regular petrol/diesel-powered cars. So we did a real-world test where we drained the entire battery of the Nexon EV, ran it in low power mode and shared the results. This video will help you get an idea of the minimum driving range of the Nexon EV.

2. Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos

The biggest rivalry of 2020! With the launch of the new Hyundai Creta, many buyers went into a tizzy. The Creta and the Seltos came with the same set of engines and transmissions with a near-identical feature list, making it quite hard to choose between the two compact SUVs. Check out our detailed comparison between the Seltos and the Creta, both in their turbo-DCT combination. We discuss the cabin space, design, features, engine and gearbox performance, handling and suspension and whatever else you have your doubts about.

3. Mahindra Thar Detailed Walkaround

One of the most iconic SUVs of the country made a comeback this year. The second-gen Thar got a comprehensive makeover with new engines, the option of an automatic transmission, completely new look and more technology. In this 22-minute-long video, we have explained every single thing you need to know about the lifestyle SUV that is also more practical than ever before.

4. Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue

The Kia Sonet was one of the biggest launches of the year in the hot-selling sub-4-metre SUV segment. Tons of features, three engine options and five transmission options make it a well-rounded package. In this video, we put it against its sibling, the Hyundai Venue. Prior to the Sonet, the Venue was the most feature-rich sub-4-metre SUV. Here, we have compared both the SUVs on the basis of backseat comfort, design, features, performance and handling.

5. Kia Carnival Review

Kia’s second offering for the country was a big, premium MPV that came with three seating configurations. The Carnival is offered in 6-, 7- and 9-seater configurations. Mainly it fits in as a more premium alternative to the Toyota Innova Crysta, one of the most popular MPVs in the country. In this review, we have explained everything about the Carnival. Since we were driving the 7-seater Limousine variant, we also talked about the comfort and space on the second and third row.

6. Honda City vs Hyundai Verna Vs Maruti Ciaz Comparison

SUVs may be dominating the market but sedans have also been part of the action in 2020. Honda launched the fifth generation City and Hyundai launched the facelifted Verna this year. The Ciaz became a petrol-only offering and it is still one of the best value-for-money options in the segment. So, how well do these three fare against each other? When buying a sedan, your focus balances between the comfort of the back seat as well as the fun behind the wheel. Those are some of the points we covered in our detailed comparison review.

7. Jeep Compass Limited Plus Review

The Jeep Compass finally got the option of a diesel automatic this year. It now gets a 9-speed torque converter automatic that is paired with its 170PS 2.0-litre diesel engine. But that gearbox comes at quite a premium. In our review, you can see for yourself if the Compass Limited Plus Diesel AT is worth considering, or is it better to stick with the manual?

8. Honda City Review

The new Honda City managed to catch the eyes of a lot of people. The sedan is now bigger, offers many more features and looks much better. The 1.5-litre i-VTEC has undergone certain changes to make it deliver better performance and refinement. Do the updates and changes make it the better ‘City’? Find all the answers here in our detailed review video.

9. Nissan Magnite Variants Explained

The Nissan Magnite, one of the latest entries, is also the most affordable and value-for-money proposition in the sub-4m SUV space. It comes with two engine options including a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The base variant is priced at just Rs 5 lakh and the top-end variant goes slightly over Rs 9 lakh. If you want to know about the colour options, the features and the engine/gearbox combination for each variant, check out our Variants Explainer video.

10. Sunroof - Pros And Cons

Nowadays, many cars, even budget ones costing less than Rs 15 lakh, are offering an electric sunroof. Some affordable examples include the Hyundai i20, Honda Amaze, Honda Jazz and of course, most of the sub-4-metre SUVs. So, are these sunroofs good or bad to have? Here is our video which will help you understand all the pros and cons of having a sunroof in your car.

11. Tata Harrier - Pros and Cons

In 2020, the Tata Harrier got a BS6 upgrade which also gave it a couple of other highlights. It finally got an automatic gearbox along with new alloy wheel designs, LED headlamps and electrically adjustable driver seat. Also, the power figures were hiked from 140PS to 170PS. Check out our video where we talk about all the pros and cons of the BS6 Harrier Automatic.

12. Which Automatic To Buy?

When it comes to automatic transmissions in mass market models,, we are now spoilt for choice. That also includes automatic transmissions. We have five different types of ATs to choose from, including a torque converter unit, a DCT, a CVT, an AMT and the latest iMT. While they carry the same automatic tag they are completely different in functionality. One is for comfort, one is for performance while one is for better fuel efficiency. So here is a detailed comparison between all the automatic gearboxes we have in India, for a better understanding.

13. Tata Nexon vs Hyundai Venue vs Ford Ecosport

The Ford Ecosport was one of the earliest sub-4-metre SUVs we had in our country. Many manufacturers have since joined this segment, making it one of the most popular ones today. For those who are choosing between the Nexon, the Venue and the Ecosport, here is a detailed comparison video. Here, we discuss their space, practicality and comfort through a series of 10 tests to see which one wins overall.

14. Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Walkaround

After 4 years, Toyota has made some noteworthy updates to the Innova Crysta. The facelifted MPV received some cosmetic enhancements and feature additions. The existing 2.7-litre petrol and 2.4-litre diesel engines have been retained. Here are all the changes you need to know about the facelifted Innova Crysta in our detailed walkaround video. We have also compared the GX, VX and ZX variants of the MPV.

15. Tata Altroz Variants Explained

Tata made a grand entry in the premium-hatchback segment with the Altroz near the start of 2020. With a unique design and a standout appeal, the Altroz is one of the best-looking hatchbacks and was the only one with a fresh design until the recent launch of the new-gen i20. It comes packed with plenty of premium features, the option of petrol and diesel engines and a 5-star safety rating. There are over 24 possible variants to choose from between the two engine options. So, here is a video where we explain the features, colours and highlights offered on each variant of the Altroz.

