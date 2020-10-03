Mahindra Thar LX: Pros, Cons And Should You Buy This Variant?

Modified On Oct 03, 2020 03:34 PM By Dhruv for Mahindra Thar

What makes the Thar’s top-spec LX variant stand out? Let’s find out

For the first time ever, the Thar will be available with an automatic gearbox, but if you are looking for that two-pedal configuration, you will have to get the LX variant. So what does this top-spec variant offer and what are your options when it comes to roof and powertrain?

Powertrain 2.0-litre turbo-petrol/manual 2.2-litre diesel/manual 2.0-litre turbo-petrol/automatic 2.2-litre diesel/automatic Max Power 150PS 130PS 150PS 130PS Peak Torque 300Nm 300Nm 320Nm 300Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT 6-speed AT 6-speed AT Price (LX) Rs 12.49 lakh (Hard top) Rs 12.85 lakh (Convertible soft top), Rs 12.95 lakh (Hard top) Rs 13.45 lakh (Convertible soft top), Rs 13.55 lakh (Hard top) Rs 13.65 lakh (Convertible soft top). Rs 13.75 lakh (Hard top) Difference from AX Opt NA Rs 75,000 (for both roof options NA NA

All prices, ex-showroom India

Summary: Go for it, if the Thar will be your daily car and you don’t want to get any aftermarket work done.

Exterior Interior Safety Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Highlight Features Dual-tone bumpers, fender-mounted radio antenna, front fog lamps and moulded side steps Fabric+ leatherette premium seat upholstery 3-point seat belts for rear passengers, ESP with rollover mitigation Steering-mounted audio controls, USB charging port, cruise control, lumbar support and follow-me-home headlamps, electrically operated AC 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 4 speakers + 2 tweeters (roof mounted), Adventure connect, Adventure statistics on the touchscreen - - power, torque, compass, tilt and articulation), voice commands and SMS readout, BlueSense app connectivity and Apple CarPlay connectivity Others Grey finish on grille and 18-inch grey finished alloys Utility hook behind front passenger seat (up to 3kg) Speed-sensing door lock and Brake Locking Differential Electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors, tyre-pressure monitoring system and tyre-direction monitoring system Features carried over from the previous AX Opt variant Manual convertible or hard top, LED tail lamps and tailgate-mounted spare wheel 4-seater layout (2+2 front facing rear seats) ABS with EBD and brake assist, dual airbags, rear parking sensors, panic brake signal roll cage, and passenger airbag deactivation switch Height-adjustable driver’s seat, tip-and-slide front passenger seat, remote keyless entry, rear seat recline, height-adjustable rear headrests, rear demister (with hard top) and power windows (front)

Verdict

The LX variant of the Thar not only offers more roof options across engines, but it also brings the new automatic transmission options to the table. It also adds a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with six speakers (four of which are mounted to the roof), apart from adventure-centric programmes on the touchscreen to enhance your off-roading experiences. So if you are looking for a car that not only looks stylish, but can also tackle the daily grind with ease, the Thar’s LX variant seems to fit the bill. What’s more, its ability to double up as an incredible off-roader allows you to choose the path less travelled at will.

