Published On Sep 13, 2024 08:01 AM By Yashika for Maruti Alto K10

There’s no benefit on the CNG variants of old-gen Swift, Dzire, and Brezza. That said, the carmaker has left out the Ertiga from this month’s offer list as well

Maximum discounts of up to Rs 62,100 are available on the Maruti Wagon R.

The S-Presso and Celerio are carrying the same benefits of up to Rs 52,100 each.

Maruti is offering the Dzire with savings of up to Rs 30,000.

The Alto K10, S-Presso, Wagon R, and Celerio get corporate discounts of Rs 2,100 in addition to the other offers.

All offers are valid till the end of September 2024.

It’s that time of the year (read festive season) when carmakers roll out high discounts on some or most of their models to draw customers. Following this annual trend, Maruti has now come up with discounts on its Arena lineup for September. If you are planning to take a Maruti Arena car home this month, here’s how much you can save on each model until the end of September 2024. That said, the Ertiga has been kept out from the list of offers for this month.

Here’s the model-wise distribution of discounts:

Alto K10

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 57,100

You can get the above mentioned discounts on the AMT variants of the Maruti Alto K10.

The carmaker is offering the same exchange bonus and corporate discount on the regular manual variants too but the cash discount stands at Rs 35,000.

The CNG variants pack the same benefits, except the cash discount comes down to Rs 25,000.

Maruti’s entry-level hatchback is priced from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh.

S-Presso

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 52,100

The benefits mentioned above are available on the Maruti S-Presso’s AMT variants.

For those looking to buy the hatchback with a manual transmission or CNG, the cash discount drops down to Rs 30,000, while the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same.

The S-Presso’s price ranges from Rs 4.26 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh.

Wagon R

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 52,100

The above benefits are available on the AMT variants of the Maruti Wagon R. The manual variants get a reduced cash discount of Rs 30,000, while other offers remain unaffected.

If you want to pick the CNG variants, they come with an additional offer of Rs 20,000, while the cash discount drops to Rs 25,000. That said, the exchange bonus and corporate discount remains the same.

The Maruti Wagon R is priced from Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 7.33 lakh.

Also Read: Grab Savings Of Up To Rs 2.5 Lakh On Maruti Nexa Cars This September

Celerio

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 52,100

The petrol AMT variants of the Maruti Celerio are being offered with the discounts mentioned in the table above.

Buyers choosing the CNG and manual variants get a lower cash discount of Rs 30,000 while the other offers remain unaffected.

Maruti retails the compact hatchback from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 7.04 lakh.

Eeco

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 30,000

All petrol variants of the Maruti Eeco come with the aforementioned benefits.

The CNG variant gets a reduced cash discount of Rs 10,000, while the exchange bonus remains the same.

The Eeco is priced from Rs 5.32 lakh to Rs 6.58 lakh.

Old-gen Swift

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 25,000

The above-mentioned benefits are available on the old-gen Maruti Swift on all its petrol variants, till the remaining stock gets cleared.

The CNG variants only get an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

The last recorded price of the old-gen Maruti Swift was from Rs 6.24 lakh to Rs 9.14 lakh.

Swift 2024

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

The above-mentioned benefits are for the AMT variants of the 2024 Maruti Swift. That said, the manual variants get a reduced cash discount of Rs 15,000 while the exchange bonus remains the same.

It is priced from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.60 lakh.

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Variant-wise Features Explained

Dzire

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 30,000

The Maruti Dzire’s AMT variants get the above-mentioned benefits.

The petrol manual variants get a reduced cash discount of Rs 10,000 while the exchange bonus remains the same.

Maruti doesn’t offer any discounts on the CNG variants of the Dzire this month.

Maruti has priced the sub-4m sedan between Rs 6.57 lakh and Rs 9.34 lakh.

Brezza

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 25,000

The higher-spec Zxi and Zxi+ variants of the Maruti Brezza come with the above-mentioned benefits.

The base-spec Lxi and mid-spec Vxi only offer an exchange bonus, while the CNG variants do not come with any discounts or benefits.

The base-spec Lxi and mid-spec Vxi are being offered with the Urbano edition kit worth up to Rs 27,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively.

Maruti’s sub-4m SUV is priced between Rs 8.34 lakh and Rs 14.14 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom

Note: These offers may differ based on your location and the variant chosen. To get more information, we recommend you contact your nearest Hyundai dealership.

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates.

Read More on : Alto K10 on road price