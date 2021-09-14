Published On Sep 14, 2021 05:49 PM By Dhruv for Citroen C3

It will the latest in line to join the sub 4-metre SUV club and will be a petrol-only offering

It will rival the likes of Vitara Brezza, Venue, Sonet, Nexon and XUV300.

Will be a petrol-only offering with manual and auto transmission options.

Auto AC, premium sound system, multiple airbags and ESP are part of the expected features list.

Launch expected in early 2022, prices likely to begin from Rs 7 lakh

French carmaker Citroen has teased its upcoming subcompact SUV for the first time, and has scheduled its global reveal for September 16. This new SUV will take on the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300. It could be named the C3, and will be Citroen’s second offering in the country.

We expect the SUV to feature a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, and for it to be offered with a manual and automatic transmission. While the test mules of this upcoming SUV have been spied multiple times, there is not much that is yet known about it. However, we do expect it to get features like auto AC, a touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a premium sound system, connected car technology, multiple airbags and ESP.

The Citroen SUVs styling is quite similar to its other cars. A split headlight arrangement, large grille, body cladding with coloured accents, the double chevron Citroen logo; all remind you of the larger C5 Aircross SUV. Take a more detailed look at a possible leaked scale model of it over here.

Pictured: Citroen C5 Aircross

Initially, Citroen planned to launch the subcompact SUV in India by Diwali but due to unforeseen circumstances, the launch has now been delayed to early 2022. The C5 Aircross also underwent a similar shift in its launch timeline due to the pandemic. We expect the smaller Citroen SUV to be launched in early 2022, priced likely from Rs 7 lakh.