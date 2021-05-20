Citroen’s Next Big Launch For India Leaked Through Scale Model

Modified On May 20, 2021 03:22 PM By Tarun

The C3 will be Citroen’s first localised product in India and its second offering here after the C5 Aircross mid-size SUV

A scale model has revealed the new Citroen C3’s styling.

Design language to be inspired by the larger C5 Aircross SUV.

It could get a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine as standard but no diesel option.

It will be the tenth car in the crowded subcompact SUV segment.

Expected to be launched by Diwali 2021.

The design of the India-bound Citroen C3 subcompact SUV, the manufacturer’s second offering for India, has been revealed through leaked images of a scale model.

The new C3 looks a lot like the younger sibling of the C5 Aircross SUV. It gets a large grille, a split headlamp setup, an upright bonnet, and a dual-tone bumper. It also sees heavy body cladding all over.

The C3 also features C5-like door padding, an almost dual-tone flat roof that slightly tapers towards the end, and blacked-out pillars. The rear profile comes with an upright tail, a chunky dual-tone bumper, and large wraparound tail lamps.

However, we are not sure if this will be the final design for the Citroen C3 in India. It could also get a different name for the Indian market, possibly with a suffix.

The C3 SUV is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with manual and automatic transmissions. As we confirmed earlier, the subcompact SUV will not offer a diesel engine option in India.

Since it will be a heavily localised product, the C3 may come in at highly competitive prices. It is expected to be launched right in time for Diwali 2021. The Citroen C3 will be the tenth subcompact SUV in India, including the likes of the Kia Sonet , Hyundai Venue , Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Toyota Urban Cruiser , Tata Nexon , Mahindra XUV300 , Ford EcoSport , Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

