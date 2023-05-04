Published On May 04, 2023 02:33 PM By Rohit for Citroen C3

With the update, the C3 is now priced from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 8.92 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

All variants of the C3 are now compliant with the BS6 phase 2 norms.

Deliveries of the C3 turbo to begin from mid-May.

Citroen is offering the turbo variants with some exclusive features including ESP and idle-engine start/stop.

The C3 is available with two petrol engines: an 82PS 1.2-litre N.A. and the other a 110PS 1.2-litre turbo.

After introducing the new top-spec Shine variant with the naturally aspirated variants of the Citroen C3, the carmaker has now launched the Shine Turbo trims of the hatchback. Do note that with the update, the turbo variants are now BS6 phase 2 compliant as well. Citroen says the C3 Turbo’s deliveries will begin from mid-May.

Here’s a look at the complete and updated price list of the C3 hatchback:

Variant Price (ex-showroom Delhi) Live Rs 6.16 lakh Feel Rs 7.08 lakh Feel Vibe Pack Rs 7.23 lakh Feel Dual Tone Rs 7.23 lakh Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack Rs 7.38 lakh Shine Rs 7.60 lakh Shine Vibe Pack Rs 7.72 lakh Shine Dual Tone Rs 7.75 lakh Shine Dual Tone Vibe Pack Rs 7.87 lakh Feel Turbo Dual Tone (new) Rs 8.28 lakh Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack (new) Rs 8.43 lakh Shine Turbo Dual Tone (new) Rs 8.80 lakh Shine Turbo Dual Tone Vibe Pack (new) Rs 8.92 lakh

Any Other Changes?

Citroen has exclusively equipped the turbo variants of the C3 with electronic stability programme (ESP), hill-hold, tyre pressure monitoring system, and idle-engine start/stop. The recently introduced Shine trim offers electrically adjustable ORVMs, fog lamps, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, 35 connected car tech features, and a day/night IRVM. Its safety net includes a reversing camera, rear defogger, and rear wiper and washer.

Also Read: Here’re All The Benefits Citroen Customers Can Avail At This Year’s Summer Service Camp

C3 Engines Detailed

The C3 offers a choice of two petrol engines: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine (82PS/115Nm) paired with a 5-speed manual and the other a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit (110PS/190Nm) mated to a 6-speed manual transmission only. Citroen is expected to offer the C3 with an automatic gearbox soon.

Also Read: 5 Key Differences That You’ll Notice Between The Citroen C3 And C3 Aircross

A Look At Its Rivals

Citroen’s hatchback is now better equipped to resume its rivalry with the likes of the Maruti Wagon R and Celerio and Tata Tiago. Due to its size and price, it also goes up against premium hatchbacks like the Maruti Baleno, Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20 and sub-4m SUVs like the Nissan Magnite, Maruti Fronx, and Renault Kiger.

Read More on : Citroen C3 on road price