New expected features include electronic stability programme, tyre pressure monitor and idle-engine start/stop, all reserved for the turbo variants only

Citroen now offers the C3 in three trims: Live, Feel and Shine.

New Shine variant brings features like reversing camera, rear defogger and push-button start/stop.

For now, the Shine variant is available only with the 82PS, 1.2-litre petrol engine.

It will be offered with the 110PS turbo-petrol engine soon, with added safety features.

The C3 is currently priced between Rs 6.16 lakh and Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Citroen recently added the Shine variant to the C3’s lineup, making it the new top-spec trim, although only with the naturally aspirated petrol engine and not the turbocharged option. While it already gets safety features such as a reversing camera and rear wiper and washer, we have managed to get wind of the fact that the hatchback will soon likely get more safety tech too, although in limited capacity.

Our sources tell us that the C3 will be equipped with electronic stability programme (ESP), a tyre pressure monitor, and idle-engine start/stop. However, these will be limited to the Shine Turbo variants of the hatchback, which are expected to be launched soon.

The new Shine variant adds features such as a rear camera, electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear wiper and washer with defogger, and push-button start/stop. The alloy wheels and fog lamps that are on offer were part of the accessorised packages of the C3. Other equipment on board include a 10.2-inch touchscreen system, manual AC, a height-adjustable driver seat, and dual front airbags. These features will most likely be available on the Shine Turbo too.

What Powers It?

The C3 comes with two petrol engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine (82PS/115Nm) paired with a five-speed manual and a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit (110PS/190Nm) mated to a six-speed manual transmission. There’s no automatic transmission on offer as yet. There is also an electric version of the hatch, called the eC3, with a claimed range of 320km.

Variants And Prices

Citroen now retails the C3 in three broad variants – Live, Feel and Shine – priced from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The hatchback will continue to be a rival to the likes of the Maruti Wagon R and Celerio, Tata Tiago, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

