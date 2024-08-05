Modified On Aug 05, 2024 03:49 PM By Dipan for Citroen Basalt

The Basalt gets a choice between a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine (82 PS/115 Nm) and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110 PS/up to 205 Nm)

The Citroen Basalt will be the carmaker’s first take on the SUV-coupe design in India.

The production model has a design similar to the C3 Aircross, with V-shaped LED DRLs and wraparound LED tail lights.

It further gets LED projector headlights and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Shares its cabin with the C3 Aircross, including dual displays, and similarly designed AC vents.

It has six airbags, a rear parking camera, and a TPMS.

The Citroen Basalt, the French carmaker’s first SUV-coupe in India, was recently unveiled in its production-spec version, revealing its design and features. As part of the unveiling, Citroen also shared some key details of the SUV-coupe. In this article, we have covered the Basalt's dimensions and fuel efficiency, which you can check out below:

Dimensions

The dimensions of this SUV-coupe are as follows:

Length 4,352 mm Width (without ORVMs) 1,765 mm Height (unladen) 1,593 mm Wheelbase 2,651 mm Boot Space 470 litres

Engine Options and Fuel Efficiency

The Citroen Basalt comes with two engine options, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 82 PS 110 PS 110 PS Torque 115 Nm 190 Nm 205 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT 6-speed AT Fuel Efficiency (claimed) 18 kmpl 19.5 kmpl 18.7 kmpl

The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a 5-speed manual is claimed to return 18 kmpl. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, on the other hand, has a claimed fuel efficiency of 19.5 kmpl with the manual and 18.7 kmpl with the automatic.

Citroen Basalt: An Overview

The Citroen Basalt SUV-Coupe is the fifth model from the French carmaker. It has similar design elements with the C3 Aircross with V-shaped LED DRLs and a similar bumper design. It gets a coupe-style sloping roofline, dual-tone alloy wheels, wraparound LED tail lights, and a rear bumper with a silver skid plate.

Inside, it mirrors the C3 Aircross with a similar dashboard layout, dual digital displays and identically designed AC vents.

In terms of features, it gets a 10.2-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, and wireless phone charging. Safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a rear parking camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Expected Price and Rivals

Prices of the Citroen Basalt are expected to start at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete directly with the Tata Curvv and be a stylish alternative to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and the Honda Elevate.

