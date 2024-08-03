Published On Aug 03, 2024 08:01 AM By Ansh for Citroen Basalt

The Basalt is one of the first few mass-market SUV-coupes to debut in India

The Citroen Basalt has been unveiled and is expected to be launched in the Indian market soon. It will be the first SUV-coupe in the mass market space and will rival the upcoming Tata Curvv, another SUV-coupe. The Basalt has taken design inspiration from other Citroen models like the C3 and C3 Aircross, and if you want to check it out, you can have a look at this detailed gallery.

Front

Up front, the Basalt looks a lot like the C3 Aircross with its similar LED DRL pattern and a split grille. It gets a silver bumper and vertical red inserts next to the LED fog lamps.

Unlike the C3 Aircross, the Basalt comes with LED projector headlights.

Side

The profile of the Basalt shows the SUV-coupe styling, and it gets a smooth-flowing curvy design. The A-pillar is painted black and so are the ORVMs. The C-pillar also gets a red insert, and doors get thick cladding for a muscular look.

It also comes with 5-spoke, dual-tone, 16-inch alloy wheels.

Rear

The rear end is much simpler with a flattish profile, a thick bumper with a skid plate, and a fairly low boot lip. Just like the front, the rear also gets an LED lighting setup.

Dashboard

The dashboard layout is exactly the same as the C3 Aircross, including the bronze trim on the dashboard, shape of the AC vents, and the steering wheel. What’s different is the climate control panel as the Basalt offers automatic AC, which will soon be passed onto the compact SUV as well.

Features

It gets the same 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system as the C3 and AC Aircross, and it comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets a 7-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, and a wireless phone charger.

It also gets 6 airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and a rear parking camera.

Front Seats

The front seats of the Basalt come in a white theme with a semi-leatherette finish. The base and the bottom half of the seats are covered in leatherette upholstery, while the top-half and the headrest are covered with fabric. You also get a centre armrest in the front.

Rear Seats

The rear seats get the same semi-letherette treatment with large adjustable headrests for the outward seats, and there is a centre armrest as well. However, the middle passenger gets a fixed headrest. The base of the rear seats can also be adjusted by 87 mm to adjust underthigh support.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Citroen Basalt is set to be launched soon and it is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Apart from the Tata Curvv, it will also serve as an alternative to compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, and Maruti Grand Vitara.