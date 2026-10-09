Top 10 Most Affordable Strong Hybrid Cars In India To Buy This Diwali

With Diwali 2026 approaching, many will be looking to upgrade to a new car. And in today’s world, fuel efficiency is likely to remain an important consideration amid rising running costs. With diesel engines taking a step back, strong hybrid technology offers a balance between efficiency and performance, making it an appealing option for people looking for a strong middle ground without switching to a fully electric car.

From compact SUVs to luxury sedans. There are now several strong hybrid options available in India. If you're considering one this festive season, here are the 10 most affordable strong hybrid cars you can buy this Diwali, arranged from the lowest to the highest starting price. And make sure to stick around till the end for a bonus mention of an upcoming hybrid SUV that could soon join the list.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Price: Rs 16.43 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh

Variant Price VXI Rs 16.43 lakh ZXI Rs 18 lakh ZXI Optional Rs 18.60 lakh ZXI Plus Rs 19.67 lakh ZXI Optional Plus Rs 19.99 lakh

The Maruti Victoris tops this list as the most affordable strong hybrid car in India currently, with the prices for the hybrid range starting from just Rs 16.43 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The Victoris is one of the well-engineered and feature-loaded compact SUVs you can buy. It also packs the convenience of a hybrid powertrain, which makes the Victoris a complete and more appealing package. All of this has long helped the Victoris to remain a top-selling product for Maruti.

Powering the Maruti Victoris is a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which is paired with an electric motor. The setup generates 114 PS and 141 Nm and is mated to an e-CVT automatic transmission, with a claimed mileage of up to 28.65 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Price: Rs 16.68 lakh to Rs 19.77 lakh

Variant Price Delta Plus Rs 16.68 lakh Zeta Plus Rs 18.12 lakh Zeta Plus Optional Rs 18.70 lakh Alpha Plus Rs 19.70 lakh Alpha Plus Optional Rs 19.77 lakh

The Grand Vitara is another hybrid offering by Maruti in the same price range, making the mid-size SUV segment a tough space for rivals. While the Victoris is available from the larger Maruti Area showrooms, the Grand Vitara is available from the Nexa showrooms. Along with a long list of essential and premium features, both cars are backed by Maruti’s strong after-sales support and a reliable and easy-to-maintain image.

The powertrain on the Maruti Grand Vitara is shared with the Victoris, making use of the same 1.5-litre petrol engine with a strong hybrid motor. This setup produces a combined output of 115 PS and 141 Nm and is mated to an e-CVT automatic transmission, with a claimed mileage of up to 27.97 kmpl.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Price: Rs 17.18 lakh to Rs 20.19 lakh

Variant Price S Rs 17.18 lakh G Optional Rs 19.24 lakh G Optional Dual-tone Rs 19.44 lakh V Rs 19.99 lakh V Dual-tone Rs 20.19 lakh

Next in line is the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. This car is not very different from the Grand Vitara, as both cars are closely related, sharing the same powertrain, similar interior and chassis. Toyota has made some efforts to make it look a little different from the Grand Vitara, and that does help its cause. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder does not disappoint in terms of features; it gets everything that you’d expect in a mid-size SUV at this range. Prices for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder start at Rs 17.18 lakh (ex-showroom), which is nearly Rs 50,000 more than the car it is based on.

In terms of powertrain, the engine on the Urban Cruiser Hyryder remains the same as the Maruti Victoris and the Grand Vitara. Doing the duty here is also the 1.5-litre petrol engine with a strong hybrid setup, which pushes out a combined power of 115 PS and 141 Nm, and is mated to an e-CVT automatic transmission. The claimed mileage stands at 27.97 kmpl.

Honda City

ZX Plus e:HEV Price: Rs 21.44 lakh

The Honda City is a name that needs no introduction. It has always been a go-to choice for people wanting a compact sedan. Over the years, the City has seen various powertrain options, including both petrol and diesel engines. However, the Honda City is one of the only two sedans under Rs 50 lakh to offer a hybrid powertrain. Available in a single top-spec variant, the City Hybrid costs Rs 21.44 lakh (ex-showroom), while packing in a long list of features and continuing to be a benchmark for space and comfort.

The Honda City Hybrid uses a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a hybrid battery, which gives a combined power output of over 125 PS, along with a torque output of 131 Nm from the engine and 253 Nm from the electric motor. The engine is mated to an e-CVT automatic gearbox with a claimed fuel efficiency of up to 27.26 kmpl.

Maruti Invicto

Price: Rs 25.02 lakh to Rs 28.70 lakh

Variant Price Zeta Plus (7-seater) Rs 25.02 lakh Zeta Plus (8-seater) Rs 25.37 lakh Alpha Plus (7-seater) Rs 28.70 lakh

The Maruti Invicto remains a top alternative to the Innova Hycross, as both cars share their platform, features, and the hybrid powertrain. The Invicto is offered solely in a hybrid avatar and hence provides a cheaper entry into the hybrid competition compared to the Hycross. In fact, the Maruti Invicto is currently India’s cheapest 7-seater MPV. The car comes loaded with features and offers a good amount of space and comfort.

Powering the Maruti Invicto is a 2-litre petrol engine with a strong hybrid motor that produces 189 PS along with 191 Nm of engine torque and 206 Nm of motor torque, and is offered with an e-CVT automatic transmission, with a claimed fuel efficiency of up to 22.16 kmpl.

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

Price: Rs 25.69 lakh to Rs 27.79 lakh

Variant Price Exclusive Rs 25.69 lakh Essence Rs 27.79 lakh

The MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV was launched in India recently and is being offered in both PHEV and EV powertrain options. The Hector Tomahawk PHEV is the only car in this list that uses plug-in technology to charge its battery, which further helps in providing an all-electric driving range. This 7-seater MPV packs in a bunch of features and connected car tech, which makes it appealing to the younger audience in search of a big car with ample space and the latest tech.

The MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine along with a 20.5 kWh battery. This setup generates a combined output of 201 PS and 237 Nm and is mated to a dedicated hybrid automatic transmission. This hybrid setup provides an all-electric driving range of more than 115 km, and the battery can be charged to its maximum capacity in nearly 35 minutes when using a 25kW DC charger.

Toyota Innova Hycross

Price: Rs 26.76 lakh to Rs 32.95 lakh

Variants Price VX 7-seater Rs 26.76 lakh VX 8-seater Rs 26.81 lakh VX 7-seater [Platinum White Pearl] Rs 26.91 lakh VX 8-seater [Platinum White Pearl] Rs 26.96 lakh VX Optional 7-seater Rs 28.77 lakh VX Optional 8-seater Rs 28.82 VX Optional 7-seater [Platinum White Pearl] Rs 28.92 VX Optional 8-seater [Platinum White Pearl] Rs 28.97 lakh ZX Rs 31.20 lakh ZX [Platinum White Pearl] Rs 31.35 lakh ZX Optional Rs 31.84 lakh ZX Optional [Platinum White Pearl] Rs 31.99 lakh ZX Optional Limited Edition Rs 32.95 lakh

Moving ahead with the next offering, it's the Toyota Innova Hycross. The ‘Innova’ nameplate has always had a huge fan base, and with the Innova Hycross, Toyota has equipped the MPV with a modern feature list along with a spacious cabin and a comfortable drive. Adding to Toyota’s well-known reliability, the Hycross’ waiting period can stretch up to six months.

Just like the Invicto, the Toyota Innova Hycross is also powered by a 2-litre petrol engine, which is paired with a strong hybrid motor; the setup can generate 189 PS with 191 Nm of engine torque and 206 Nm of motor torque and is mated to an e-CVT automatic transmission, with a claimed mileage of up to 22.16 kmpl.

Kia Sorento

Price: Rs 29.49 lakh to Rs 40.39 lakh

Variant Price Seating 6-Seater 7-Seater HTE - Rs 29.49 lakh HTE Optional - Rs 30.99 lakh HTK Rs 34.19 lakh Rs 33.99 lakh HTK (A) Rs 35.19 lakh Rs 34.99 lakh HTK (A) Black Line Rs 35.39 lakh Rs 35.19 lakh HTX Rs 39.19 lakh Rs 38.99 lakh HTX Black Line Rs 39.39 lakh Rs 39.19 lakh HTX (A) Rs 40.19 lakh Rs 39.99 lakh HTX (A) Black Line Rs 40.39 lakh Rs 40.19 lakh

The Sorento is Kia’s latest offering in the Indian market. Offering both a diesel and petrol-hybrid powertrain, the Sorento also provides wide flexibility including AWD drivetrain options and 6 and 7-seater configurations. Being a global product, the Sorento comes loaded with a very long list of premium features at a very reasonable price. Prices for the petrol hybrid variants start from Rs 29.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and the top-spec variants offer features like remote park assist, auto park assist, digital IRVM, 10 airbags, and a Level-2 ADAS suite.

The Kia Sorento petrol-hybrid uses a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a strong hybrid motor. This setup gives a power output of 180 PS from the engine and 65 PS from the electric motor, along with a torque output of 265 Nm from the engine and 264 Nm from the electric motor. The engine is mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox with a standard FWD drivetrain. AWD can be opted for at an additional cost in the top-spec variants.

Honda ZR-V

Price: Rs 50 lakh

The ZR-V is currently Honda’s flagship car for the Indian market, and it is being sold via the CBU route, which means the car is being imported as a completely built unit. The ZR-V stands out with its distinctive styling and a premium and futuristic interior, packed with a wide range of features. Available in a single variant, the ZR-V is priced at Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Honda ZR-V draws power from a 2-litre petrol engine with a strong hybrid system. This setup combines to produce up to 184 PS and 315 Nm and is mated to an e-CVT automatic transmission. Honda claims a mileage of 22.80 kmpl with the ZR-V.

Toyota Camry

Price: Rs 48.69 lakh to Rs 48.89 lakh

Variant Price Elegant & Sprint Edition Rs 48.69 lakh Elegant [Platinum White Pearl] & Sprint Edition Rs 48.89 lakh

The Toyota Camry rounds off this list as one of the most premium and luxurious hybrid sedans you can purchase under Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom) today. The Camry is Toyota’s only sedan offering in India, and it packs a host of premium features and a luxurious appeal which is hard to resist. The interior is finished in a plush dual-tone dashboard with leather and soft-touch inserts, a sunroof, three-zone climate control, a rear centre armrest with touch-based controls, and a lot more premium features, which puts it at the perfect balance between luxury and affordability.

The Toyota Camry is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine with a strong hybrid motor. This setup gives a combined power output of 230 PS (187 PS from the engine and 136 PS from the hybrid system), along with a torque output of 221 Nm from the engine and 208 Nm from the electric motor. The engine is mated to an e-CVT automatic gearbox with a claimed mileage of 25.49 kmpl.

CarDekho Says…

If you're looking for a strong hybrid car this Diwali, there are now plenty of options across different body styles and price points. The Maruti Victoris, Grand Vitara, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder make the most sense for buyers looking for a relatively affordable and efficient SUV, while the Honda City remains the most accessible hybrid sedan. If you need more space, the Maruti Invicto and Toyota Innova Hycross offer three-row practicality with strong hybrid powertrains, while the Kia Sorento and Honda ZR-V cater to buyers looking for a more premium SUV experience. At the top end, the Toyota Camry offers a more luxurious take on the strong hybrid formula.

Meanwhile, the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV is also worth considering if you specifically want a plug-in hybrid setup and the added flexibility of electric-only driving.

Meanwhile, Renault is expected to bring a strong hybrid powertrain to the new Duster, which should make it an interesting option for buyers looking for an efficient SUV with a rugged character. Overall, there's now a strong variety of hybrid cars to choose from, and the right pick will ultimately depend on your budget and requirements for your future car.

With so many strong hybrid options under Rs 50 lakh, which one would you pick this Diwali? Tell us in the comments.