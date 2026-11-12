Kia Confirms Second India Plant, New ICE Cars And EVs Coming From 2030

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Kia arrived in India in 2019 with just one car, the Seltos, and a brand-new factory in Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh. The compact SUV was a hit almost overnight; the Sonet followed a year later, and in a market where newcomers usually take years to find their feet, Kia became a familiar name on Indian roads remarkably quickly.

Seven years on, that one-car lineup has grown to eleven models. Now, Kia is getting ready for its next chapter. The carmaker has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government for a second manufacturing plant at Anantapur, and it has confirmed that new models, both ICE and electric, will be built in its new facility.

More Kias, And New Ones Too

This is the part that matters most to buyers. Kia has confirmed that the second plant will support the introduction of new models across ICE and EV powertrains. It has not named any of them yet, but a factory with a capacity of 2 lakh cars a year is not being built for facelifts alone.

Kia’s current plant can make 4.3 lakh cars annually and already handles seven models, from the Sonet to the Sorento. The new facility gives Kia room to add more nameplates without squeezing the ones already on sale.

There is also an export angle. The plant will serve both domestic and overseas markets, so expect more India-made Kias to be shipped abroad.

When Will It Be Ready?

Not anytime soon. Kia is targeting the start of production in early 2030, so the first cars from this plant are still more than three years away. Until then, every Kia you buy in India will continue to come from the existing Anantapur factory.

The Numbers Behind It

The second plant will cover 465 acres, shared by Kia and its suppliers, and will have its own stamping, welding, painting and assembly lines.

The USD 2 billion going into it is a combined investment by Kia and its supplier partners, bringing the total across both plants to USD 5 billion. It will create approximately 12,000 job opportunities with this new manufacturing unit!

What Kia Sells In India Right Now?

Kia’s India lineup currently has 11 products on sale, which are available across petrol, diesel, CNG, hybrid and electric powertrains. The lineup includes the Sonet, Syros, Syros EV, Seltos, Carens, Carens Clavis, Carens Clavis EV, Carnival, Sorento, EV6 and the EV9.

Of these, the EV6 and EV9 come to India as completely built units (CBU), the Sorento and Carnival are assembled here from completely knocked down (CKD) kits, and the rest are manufactured locally.

CarDekho Says…

A second plant is the clearest sign yet that Kia sees India as more than a three-SUV market. With seven models already sharing one factory, fresh capacity was always going to be needed before the lineup could grow in a meaningful way, and 2 lakh extra units a year gives Kia that headroom.

The EV confirmation is the bit to watch. Building more electric models locally is usually the first step towards pricing them more competitively, though Kia has not said which EVs are planned or how localised they will be.

The catch is the timeline. Early 2030 is a long wait, and the mass-market space will look very different by then. For now, Kia’s existing Anantapur plant has to do all the heavy lifting.