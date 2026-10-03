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    2026 Kia Sorento Vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Which 7-seater Offering Justifies Its Value Better?

    Here’s how the Sorento and Innova Hycross stack up with their very different approaches to the premium 7-seater SUV / MPV segment.

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Published On Oct 03, 2026 12:55 IST
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    Published OnOct 03, 2026 13:01 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 03, 2026 12:55 IST
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    Kia Sorento Vs Toyota Innova Hycross

    The Kia Sorento was launched in the Indian market last month, marking the debut of one of Kia’s best-selling 7-seater premium SUVs globally in India. The Sorento can be had in both a diesel and a petrol hybrid iteration. In today's comparison, we pit the latest Kia Sorento against the Toyota Innova Hycross, which, for reference, is also sold with both a petrol strong hybrid and a naturally aspirated petrol engine option. While the Sorento is being marketed as an SUV, the Innova Hycross, even though it is an MPV, gives very close competition to the new entrant, as it has always been the symbol of premiumness and comfort around this price range. 

    While both cars share the same price segment and cater to buyers looking for a premium, practical, feature-loaded family SUV / MPV with modern technology and powerful engine options, they differ in terms of design, pricing, features, and overall value proposition. So, in this report, we compare the Kia Sorento and Toyota Innova Hycross across their prices, dimensions, colour options, features and safety, powertrain options, and specifications to find out which one makes more sense for your needs.

    Price 

    Model

    Kia Sorento

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Price (Diesel)

    Rs 27.99 lakh to Rs 38.69 lakh

    -

    Price (Petrol + Hybrid / Petrol)

    Rs 29.49 lakh to Rs 40.39 lakh

    Rs. 18.70 lakh to Rs. 31.84 lakh 

    (all prices ex-showroom)

    • As can be seen, the Innova Hycross is the more economical choice of the two cars. The range for the Sorento starts close to the upper end of the Innova Hycross range. 

    • The Kia Sorento is offered with a total of 32 variants, spread across a turbo petrol engine with strong hybrid and a diesel engine option. The Toyota Innova Hycross, on the other hand, is available with 12 variants to choose from, along with petrol and hybrid powertrain options.

    Kia Sorento Front Quarter

    • The Toyota Innova Hycross starts at a lower Rs 18.70 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol variant and goes up to Rs 31.84 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec petrol+hybrid variant.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Front Quarter

    • The Kia Sorento starts at a higher Rs 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base diesel variant and goes up to Rs 40.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec petrol+hybrid AWD variant. 

    • Top-spec variants of the Sorento are more expensive by around Rs 8.55 lakh. 

    • Starting prices of the Innova Hycross are cheaper by Rs 10.79 lakh as compared to the Sorento. 

    • Both cars cater to a similar audience, but carry a huge price difference. They also differ in the amount of space and features they offer. 

    Let’s find out what you get in each car for similar money:

    Dimensions 

    Parameter 

    Kia Sorento

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Difference

    Length 

    4815 mm

    4755 mm

    (+60 mm)

    Width 

    1900 mm

    1845 mm

    (+55 mm)

    Height 

    1785 mm

    1785 mm

    (+0 mm)

    Wheelbase 

    2820 mm

    2850 mm

    (-30 mm)

     

    • As seen in the comparison table, the Kia Sorento is overall the bigger of the two, being larger in length and width by a huge margin, which translates into a strong road presence. 

    • The Toyota Innova Hycross wins in terms of wheelbase, meaning more space for your legs inside the cabin. 

    Kia Sorento Side
    Toyota Innova Hycross Side

    • Both the Innova Hycross and Sorento have the same width. 

    Kia Sorento Front
    Toyota Innova Hycross Front

    • The Sorento can be specced in both a 6-seater and a 7-seater configuration. The Innova Hycross, however, also gets a configuration option of both 7-seater and 8-seater layouts.

    Kia Sorento Third Row
    Toyota Innova Hycross Third Row

    Colour Options 

    Kia Sorento

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Glacier White Pearl

    Platinum White Pearl 

    Gravity Gray

    Blackish Ageha Glass Flake 

    Aurora Black Pearl

    Attitude Black Mica

    Pewter Olive

    Avant Grade Bronze Metallic 

    Imperial Blue

    Silver Metallic 

    Magma Red

    Super White

    Ivory Silver (Glossy)

    -

     

    • Both cars get a set of minimalistic and fancy colours, with the Sorento offering more colours to choose from compared to the Innova Hycross. 

    • The Kia Sorento is offered in seven different colours, which include Glacier White Pearl, Gravity Gray, Aurora Black Pearl, Pewter Olive, Imperial Blue, Magma Red, and Ivory Silver. 

    • The Toyota Innova Hycross, on the other hand, is offered in six colours, which include Platinum White Pearl, Blackish Ageha Glass Flake, Attitude Black Mica, Avant Grade Bronze Metallic, Silver Metallic, and Super White. 

    • Neither of the two cars gets dual-tone paint schemes. 

    • The Sorento is also offered in a Dark Gun Metal shade with a matte finish, which is reserved exclusively for the higher HTX trims.

    Features And Safety 

    Feature

    Kia Sorento

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    LED Headlamps

    LED DRLs

    Foglamps

    ✅(LED)

    ✅(LED)

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    19-inch alloy wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    Infotainment 

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto 

    Instrument Cluster

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    7-inch TFT display

    Height-Adjustable Driver Seat

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound System 

    12-speaker Bose 

    13-speaker JBL with subwoofer

    Push-button start/stop

    Dual-tone cabin layout 

    Black and Olive Brown

    Black and Dark Chestnut

    Leatherette Upholstery

    Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel 

    Ventilated Front Seats

    Ventilated Rear Seats

    ✅ (only with 6-seater)

    Powered Driver Seat

    ✅ (10-way with lumbar adjustment)

    ✅ (8-way with memory)

    Co-driver seat adjustment 

    ✅ (8-way powered)

    ✅ (4-way manual)

    Powered 2nd row seats

    ✅ (only with 7-seater)

    Panoramic Sunroof

    Ambient Lighting  

    ✅ (64 colours)

    ✅ 

    Paddle Shifters 

    Electric Powered Tailgate 

    Voice Assistant 

    Connected Car Tech

    Heads-up Display

    Cruise Control 

    Automatic Climate Control

    ✅ (dual-zone)

    ✅ (dual-zone)

    Automatic Headlights

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Keyless Entry

    Boss Mode

    ✅ (one touch)

    Second Row with Long Slide

    Drive Modes

    Traction Modes

    Airbags 

    10

    6

    Parking Sensors 

    Front, side, and rear (12)

    Front, side, and rear

    Parking Camera

    ✅ (360-Degree)

    ✅ (360-Degree)

    Auto Park Assist

    ADAS

    ✅ (Level-2)

    ✅ (Level-2)

    Remote Park Assist

    Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold

    ✅ 

    TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system)

    All-wheel disc brakes

    ✅ 

    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

    Traction Control System (TCS)

    Auto-dimming IRVM 

    Digital IRVM

    Rear Defogger

    ISOFIX Child Seat Mount

    • As seen in the comparison table above, both cars are very well equipped, with a long list of premium, convenience, and safety features. These include a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, premium speakers, a digital instrument cluster, ADAS, connected car technology, multiple parking sensors and cameras, a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, wireless charging, and all-LED exterior lighting.

    Kia Sorento Interior
    Toyota Innova Hycross Interior

    • The Kia Sorento does cost a lot more than the Innova Hycross but offers a long list of features. Features like a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, rear ventilated seats, heads-up display, auto park assist, remote park assist, and a digital IRVM are exclusive to the Sorento in this comparison. 

    Kia Sorento 10-way Power Adjust Driver Seat

    • The Sorento also offers an AWD drivetrain and terrain modes on higher variants.

    Kia Sorento AWD

    • Keeping up with the long equipment list offered on the Sorento is slightly difficult for the Toyota Innova Crysta, but it does have its own positives. The Innova Hycross offers features like a 13-speaker premium sound system, powered second-row seats, and a long slide for a lounge-type experience, which are absent on the Sorento.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Second Row Seats

    • To sum up, the Kia Sorento does have a lot of tech and features to offer, but the Innova Hycross is not very far behind. Ignoring a few high-tech features on the Sorento, a similar feature package can be had in the Innova Hycross at a better value, making it more value-for-money.  

    Powertrain Options

    Moving towards powertrain options, Kia is offering the Sorento with two engine options, including a diesel and a turbo petrol engine with strong hybrid, whereas the Toyota Innova Hycross is also offered across both gasoline and hybrid engine options. The Sorento also offers an additional AWD on higher variants, while the Innova Hycross continues with FWD on all variants. But overall, the Sorento seems more accessible to people with multiple engine options, as it meets people's different demands, needs, and driving styles. Here’s a quick look at all the powertrain options in detail:

    Let’s take a look at the specifications:

    Model

    Kia Sorento

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Engine 

    2.2-litre diesel

    1.6-litre turbo-petrol hybrid

    2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    2-litre naturally aspirated petrol hybrid

    Power (PS)

    202 PS

    180 PS (petrol), 65 PS (electric)

    171 PS

    189 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    441 Nm

    265 Nm (petrol), 264 Nm (electric) 

    204 Nm

    191 Nm (petrol), 206 Nm (electric) 

    Transmission 

    8-speed DCT

    6-speed AT

    CVT

    e-CVT

    Drivetrain

    FWD / AWD

    FWD / AWD

    FWD

    FWD

    FWD: Front-Wheel Drive;  AWD: All-Wheel Drive;  DCT: Dual-Clutch Transmission (automatic);  AT: Automatic Transmission (torque converter);  CVT: Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

    • Both cars offer strong engine options, but the Sorento leaps here, with a diesel engine along with a hybrid setup on the petrol engine. 

    Kia Sorento Engine
    Toyota Innova Hycross Engine

    • When comparing the petrol hybrid powertrains of both cars, the Sorento is low in displacement but provides more power and torque on paper. The Innova Hycross, however, has already proven itself with its high reliability and strong fuel efficiency. Both cars are capable of providing an all-electric driving range in the city. 

    Kia Sorento HEV Badge
    Toyota Innova Hycross HEV logo

    • For diesel enthusiasts, the Sorento’s torquey diesel engine paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox offers an enjoyable driving experience. Higher variants of both the diesel and petrol powertrains can also be equipped with an AWD drivetrain.  

    • The petrol engine on the Innova Hycross without the hybrid setup also delivers a good amount of power, but it appeals mostly to fleet buyers or to customers with a budget constraint.

    • Considering the price gap between the two cars here, the engine options on the Sorento seem like the overall better deal, but the Innova Hycross is not far behind. It has already been on the market for quite a few years now and has a reliable image. 

    Rivals 

    The Kia Sorento and the Toyota Innova Hycross sit in a closely overlapping price range, but some of Sorento’s rivals fall way above in terms of pricing. Hence, the list of rivals is very long. 

     

    The Toyota Innova Hycross and entry-level variants of the Sorento compete with cars like Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Safari, Toyota Innova Hycross, Maruti Invicto, Jeep Meridian, and the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV. The higher variants of the Sorento make it enter a premium price range, competing with cars like the Toyota Fortuner and Legender, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron, and MG Majestor.

    CarDekho Says… 

    The Kia Sorento and Toyota Innova Hycross offer a similar combination of space, premium features, and three-row practicality, but differ significantly in size, pricing, and variant choices. The Sorento is larger in length and width, while the Innova Hycross has a longer wheelbase, with both SUVs being similar in height. The Sorento is offered in a much wider range of 32 variants, with prices ranging from Rs 27.99 lakh to Rs 40.39 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Innova Hycross is available in 12 variants priced between Rs 18.70 lakh and Rs 31.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The Innova Hycross therefore has a significantly lower entry price, although its lower variants are offered only with the petrol engine and primarily cater to buyers looking for an economical three-row vehicle.

     

    Both cars are well-equipped with features such as large touchscreen infotainment systems with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, premium audio systems, ADAS, connected car technology, panoramic sunroofs, powered and ventilated front seats, wireless charging and all-LED exterior lighting. The Sorento gets a 2.2-litre diesel and a petrol strong-hybrid powertrain, with AWD available with both, while the Innova Hycross gets petrol and petrol-hybrid options with front-wheel drive only. The Sorento also gets exclusive features such as a digital instrument cluster, 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, ventilated rear seats, head-up display, auto park assist, remote park assist and a digital IRVM. The Innova Hycross, however, offers powered second-row seats with a longer sliding range for a lounge-like experience and a 13-speaker premium sound system, which are not available on the Sorento.

     

    For buyers looking for a spacious and well-equipped three-row SUV at a lower price, the Innova Hycross offers a more accessible entry point and a practical range of petrol and hybrid powertrains. The Sorento, meanwhile, is positioned as a more premium alternative, offering a wider range of variants, a diesel option, AWD availability, and additional features, with its higher variants also getting terrain modes. While the Innova Hycross covers the basics of a premium three-row SUV at a significantly lower price, the Sorento justifies its higher positioning with its broader powertrain and equipment choices, making it suited to buyers willing to spend more for a more feature-rich and versatile package.

     

    Which one of the two cars do you like more? Let us know your thoughts below!

    Other Options To Consider 

    The Kia Sorento and Toyota Innova Hycross are both great products in their respective domains. While the Innova Hycross already has a loyal fanbase in the country throughout all its generations, the new Sorento looks equally capable as well. But you can still have a look at some of the alternatives to these cars in the segment and what they bring to the table:

    • Mahindra XUV 7XO: For its value-for-money package, powerful petrol and diesel engines, a feature-rich cabin with advanced technology, and optional AWD.

    • Tata Safari: For its strong road presence, spacious and comfortable cabin, feature-rich interior, and strong focus on safety, along with the option of both a diesel and a turbo petrol engine.

    • Maruti Invicto: For buyers willing to skip the waiting period on the Hycross and get the same comfort, practicality, and fuel efficiency, along with Maruti’s reputation for reliability.

    • MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV: For its feature-loaded cabin, spacious interior, and plug-in hybrid powertrain, which combines the convenience of an EV for shorter trips with the flexibility of a petrol engine for longer journeys.

    • Toyota Fortuner / Fortuner Legender: For their commanding road presence, strong diesel performance, proven reliability, and capable 4x4 setup, making them well-suited to buyers who prioritise toughness and long-term ownership.

    • Skoda Kodiaq: For its premium and well-built cabin, strong 2-litre TSI engine, standard 4x4 drivetrain, three-row practicality, and a long list of comfort and convenience features.

    • Volkswagen Tayron: For its premium and sophisticated cabin, strong driving dynamics, refined turbo-petrol engine, and European character, while also offering the practicality of three rows.

    • MG Majestor: For its imposing road presence, spacious and premium cabin, powerful diesel engine, feature-rich package, and capable 4x4 system.

    • Jeep Meridian: For its capable 4x4 system, confident driving dynamics, premium cabin, and distinctive Jeep styling, while offering the practicality of three rows.

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