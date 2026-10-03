2026 Kia Sorento Vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Which 7-seater Offering Justifies Its Value Better?

The Kia Sorento was launched in the Indian market last month, marking the debut of one of Kia’s best-selling 7-seater premium SUVs globally in India. The Sorento can be had in both a diesel and a petrol hybrid iteration. In today's comparison, we pit the latest Kia Sorento against the Toyota Innova Hycross, which, for reference, is also sold with both a petrol strong hybrid and a naturally aspirated petrol engine option. While the Sorento is being marketed as an SUV, the Innova Hycross, even though it is an MPV, gives very close competition to the new entrant, as it has always been the symbol of premiumness and comfort around this price range.

While both cars share the same price segment and cater to buyers looking for a premium, practical, feature-loaded family SUV / MPV with modern technology and powerful engine options, they differ in terms of design, pricing, features, and overall value proposition. So, in this report, we compare the Kia Sorento and Toyota Innova Hycross across their prices, dimensions, colour options, features and safety, powertrain options, and specifications to find out which one makes more sense for your needs.

Price

Model Kia Sorento Toyota Innova Hycross Price (Diesel) Rs 27.99 lakh to Rs 38.69 lakh - Price (Petrol + Hybrid / Petrol) Rs 29.49 lakh to Rs 40.39 lakh Rs. 18.70 lakh to Rs. 31.84 lakh

(all prices ex-showroom)

As can be seen, the Innova Hycross is the more economical choice of the two cars. The range for the Sorento starts close to the upper end of the Innova Hycross range.

The Kia Sorento is offered with a total of 32 variants, spread across a turbo petrol engine with strong hybrid and a diesel engine option. The Toyota Innova Hycross, on the other hand, is available with 12 variants to choose from, along with petrol and hybrid powertrain options.

The Toyota Innova Hycross starts at a lower Rs 18.70 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol variant and goes up to Rs 31.84 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec petrol+hybrid variant.

The Kia Sorento starts at a higher Rs 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base diesel variant and goes up to Rs 40.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec petrol+hybrid AWD variant.

Top-spec variants of the Sorento are more expensive by around Rs 8.55 lakh.

Starting prices of the Innova Hycross are cheaper by Rs 10.79 lakh as compared to the Sorento.

Both cars cater to a similar audience, but carry a huge price difference. They also differ in the amount of space and features they offer.

Let’s find out what you get in each car for similar money:

Dimensions

Parameter Kia Sorento Toyota Innova Hycross Difference Length 4815 mm 4755 mm (+60 mm) Width 1900 mm 1845 mm (+55 mm) Height 1785 mm 1785 mm (+0 mm) Wheelbase 2820 mm 2850 mm (-30 mm)

As seen in the comparison table, the Kia Sorento is overall the bigger of the two, being larger in length and width by a huge margin, which translates into a strong road presence.

The Toyota Innova Hycross wins in terms of wheelbase, meaning more space for your legs inside the cabin.

Both the Innova Hycross and Sorento have the same width.

The Sorento can be specced in both a 6-seater and a 7-seater configuration. The Innova Hycross, however, also gets a configuration option of both 7-seater and 8-seater layouts.

Colour Options

Kia Sorento Toyota Innova Hycross Glacier White Pearl Platinum White Pearl Gravity Gray Blackish Ageha Glass Flake Aurora Black Pearl Attitude Black Mica Pewter Olive Avant Grade Bronze Metallic Imperial Blue Silver Metallic Magma Red Super White Ivory Silver (Glossy) -

Both cars get a set of minimalistic and fancy colours, with the Sorento offering more colours to choose from compared to the Innova Hycross.

The Kia Sorento is offered in seven different colours, which include Glacier White Pearl, Gravity Gray, Aurora Black Pearl, Pewter Olive, Imperial Blue, Magma Red, and Ivory Silver.

The Toyota Innova Hycross, on the other hand, is offered in six colours, which include Platinum White Pearl, Blackish Ageha Glass Flake, Attitude Black Mica, Avant Grade Bronze Metallic, Silver Metallic, and Super White.

Neither of the two cars gets dual-tone paint schemes.

The Sorento is also offered in a Dark Gun Metal shade with a matte finish, which is reserved exclusively for the higher HTX trims.

Features And Safety

Feature Kia Sorento Toyota Innova Hycross LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ✅ Foglamps ✅(LED) ✅(LED) LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 19-inch alloy wheels 18-inch alloy wheels Infotainment 12.3-inch touchscreen 10.1-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 12.3-inch touchscreen 7-inch TFT display Height-Adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound System 12-speaker Bose 13-speaker JBL with subwoofer Push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Dual-tone cabin layout Black and Olive Brown Black and Dark Chestnut Leatherette Upholstery ✅ ✅ Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel ✅ ✅ Ventilated Front Seats ✅ ✅ Ventilated Rear Seats ✅ (only with 6-seater) ❌ Powered Driver Seat ✅ (10-way with lumbar adjustment) ✅ (8-way with memory) Co-driver seat adjustment ✅ (8-way powered) ✅ (4-way manual) Powered 2nd row seats ❌ ✅ (only with 7-seater) Panoramic Sunroof ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ (64 colours) ✅ Paddle Shifters ✅ ✅ Electric Powered Tailgate ✅ ✅ Voice Assistant ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Heads-up Display ✅ ❌ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Automatic Climate Control ✅ (dual-zone) ✅ (dual-zone) Automatic Headlights ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Keyless Entry ✅ ✅ Boss Mode ✅ (one touch) ❌ Second Row with Long Slide ❌ ✅ Drive Modes ✅ ✅ Traction Modes ✅ ❌ Airbags 10 6 Parking Sensors Front, side, and rear (12) Front, side, and rear Parking Camera ✅ (360-Degree) ✅ (360-Degree) Auto Park Assist ✅ ❌ ADAS ✅ (Level-2) ✅ (Level-2) Remote Park Assist ✅ ❌ Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold ✅ ✅ TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system) ✅ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ✅ ✅ Electronic Stability Program (ESP) ✅ ✅ Traction Control System (TCS) ✅ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Digital IRVM ✅ ❌ Rear Defogger ✅ ✅ ISOFIX Child Seat Mount ✅ ✅

As seen in the comparison table above, both cars are very well equipped, with a long list of premium, convenience, and safety features. These include a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, premium speakers, a digital instrument cluster, ADAS, connected car technology, multiple parking sensors and cameras, a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, wireless charging, and all-LED exterior lighting.

The Kia Sorento does cost a lot more than the Innova Hycross but offers a long list of features. Features like a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, rear ventilated seats, heads-up display, auto park assist, remote park assist, and a digital IRVM are exclusive to the Sorento in this comparison.

The Sorento also offers an AWD drivetrain and terrain modes on higher variants.

Keeping up with the long equipment list offered on the Sorento is slightly difficult for the Toyota Innova Crysta, but it does have its own positives. The Innova Hycross offers features like a 13-speaker premium sound system, powered second-row seats, and a long slide for a lounge-type experience, which are absent on the Sorento.

To sum up, the Kia Sorento does have a lot of tech and features to offer, but the Innova Hycross is not very far behind. Ignoring a few high-tech features on the Sorento, a similar feature package can be had in the Innova Hycross at a better value, making it more value-for-money.

Powertrain Options

Moving towards powertrain options, Kia is offering the Sorento with two engine options, including a diesel and a turbo petrol engine with strong hybrid, whereas the Toyota Innova Hycross is also offered across both gasoline and hybrid engine options. The Sorento also offers an additional AWD on higher variants, while the Innova Hycross continues with FWD on all variants. But overall, the Sorento seems more accessible to people with multiple engine options, as it meets people's different demands, needs, and driving styles. Here’s a quick look at all the powertrain options in detail:

Let’s take a look at the specifications:

Model Kia Sorento Toyota Innova Hycross Engine 2.2-litre diesel 1.6-litre turbo-petrol hybrid 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol hybrid Power (PS) 202 PS 180 PS (petrol), 65 PS (electric) 171 PS 189 PS Torque (Nm) 441 Nm 265 Nm (petrol), 264 Nm (electric) 204 Nm 191 Nm (petrol), 206 Nm (electric) Transmission 8-speed DCT 6-speed AT CVT e-CVT Drivetrain FWD / AWD FWD / AWD FWD FWD

FWD: Front-Wheel Drive; AWD: All-Wheel Drive; DCT: Dual-Clutch Transmission (automatic); AT: Automatic Transmission (torque converter); CVT: Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

Both cars offer strong engine options, but the Sorento leaps here, with a diesel engine along with a hybrid setup on the petrol engine.

When comparing the petrol hybrid powertrains of both cars, the Sorento is low in displacement but provides more power and torque on paper. The Innova Hycross, however, has already proven itself with its high reliability and strong fuel efficiency. Both cars are capable of providing an all-electric driving range in the city.

For diesel enthusiasts, the Sorento’s torquey diesel engine paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox offers an enjoyable driving experience. Higher variants of both the diesel and petrol powertrains can also be equipped with an AWD drivetrain.

The petrol engine on the Innova Hycross without the hybrid setup also delivers a good amount of power, but it appeals mostly to fleet buyers or to customers with a budget constraint.

Considering the price gap between the two cars here, the engine options on the Sorento seem like the overall better deal, but the Innova Hycross is not far behind. It has already been on the market for quite a few years now and has a reliable image.

Rivals

The Kia Sorento and the Toyota Innova Hycross sit in a closely overlapping price range, but some of Sorento’s rivals fall way above in terms of pricing. Hence, the list of rivals is very long.

The Toyota Innova Hycross and entry-level variants of the Sorento compete with cars like Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Safari, Toyota Innova Hycross, Maruti Invicto, Jeep Meridian, and the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV. The higher variants of the Sorento make it enter a premium price range, competing with cars like the Toyota Fortuner and Legender, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron, and MG Majestor.

CarDekho Says…

The Kia Sorento and Toyota Innova Hycross offer a similar combination of space, premium features, and three-row practicality, but differ significantly in size, pricing, and variant choices. The Sorento is larger in length and width, while the Innova Hycross has a longer wheelbase, with both SUVs being similar in height. The Sorento is offered in a much wider range of 32 variants, with prices ranging from Rs 27.99 lakh to Rs 40.39 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Innova Hycross is available in 12 variants priced between Rs 18.70 lakh and Rs 31.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The Innova Hycross therefore has a significantly lower entry price, although its lower variants are offered only with the petrol engine and primarily cater to buyers looking for an economical three-row vehicle.

Both cars are well-equipped with features such as large touchscreen infotainment systems with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, premium audio systems, ADAS, connected car technology, panoramic sunroofs, powered and ventilated front seats, wireless charging and all-LED exterior lighting. The Sorento gets a 2.2-litre diesel and a petrol strong-hybrid powertrain, with AWD available with both, while the Innova Hycross gets petrol and petrol-hybrid options with front-wheel drive only. The Sorento also gets exclusive features such as a digital instrument cluster, 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, ventilated rear seats, head-up display, auto park assist, remote park assist and a digital IRVM. The Innova Hycross, however, offers powered second-row seats with a longer sliding range for a lounge-like experience and a 13-speaker premium sound system, which are not available on the Sorento.

For buyers looking for a spacious and well-equipped three-row SUV at a lower price, the Innova Hycross offers a more accessible entry point and a practical range of petrol and hybrid powertrains. The Sorento, meanwhile, is positioned as a more premium alternative, offering a wider range of variants, a diesel option, AWD availability, and additional features, with its higher variants also getting terrain modes. While the Innova Hycross covers the basics of a premium three-row SUV at a significantly lower price, the Sorento justifies its higher positioning with its broader powertrain and equipment choices, making it suited to buyers willing to spend more for a more feature-rich and versatile package.

Which one of the two cars do you like more? Let us know your thoughts below!

Other Options To Consider

The Kia Sorento and Toyota Innova Hycross are both great products in their respective domains. While the Innova Hycross already has a loyal fanbase in the country throughout all its generations, the new Sorento looks equally capable as well. But you can still have a look at some of the alternatives to these cars in the segment and what they bring to the table: