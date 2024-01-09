Modified On Jan 09, 2024 02:39 PM By Shreyash for Kia Sonet 2024

Kia is already accepting orders for the Sonet facelift, and its prices are expected to be announced by mid-January

Kia already revealed the Sonet facelift in full, except for its prices, which are also expected to be announced by mid-January. Customers can also pre-book the updated SUV for a token amount of Rs 25,000, ahead of the official launch. You can now explore the 2024 Kia Sonet in person as units have arrived at dealerships.

The image clearly indicates that this is the top-spec GTX+ variant of the Kia Sonet facelift. You get to choose from three broad trims: Tech Line, GT Line (as pictured here), and X-Line. Design changes include an updated fascia and longer fang-shaped LED DRLs. Additionally, the bumper design has been revised, and the fog lamps are now sleeker than before.

Talking about the profile, it looks exactly like the outgoing version of the Kia Sonet, save for the refreshed alloy wheel design. While at the rear, the Sonet facelift now features connected LED taillights and revised rear bumper.

The dashboard layout of the Kia Sonet facelift remains unchanged, with updates limited to a new climate control panel and upholstery. New features on board the SUV include a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and ventilated front seats. The Sonet already got a single-pane sunroof, and wireless charging with the outgoing model.

In terms of safety, the 2024 Sonet is equipped with 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and level 1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including lane-keep assist, forward collision warning, and blind spot monitoring.

As seen in the image, the Sonet which arrived at the dealership is a diesel-automatic variant. It's a 1.5-litre diesel engine which churns out 116 PS and 250 Nm, and is being offered with three transmission options: a 6-speed manual transmission, a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual), and a 6-speed automatic transmission. Other engine options include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (83 PS / 115 Nm) mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, and a 1-litre turbo-petrol unit (120 PS / 172 Nm) coupled with a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) or a 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT).

Expected Price & Rivals

The Kia Sonet facelift is expected to be priced from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will continue its rivalry with the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV300.

