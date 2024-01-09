Published On Jan 09, 2024 12:23 PM By Rohit for Skoda Enyaq iV

Skoda is likely to bring the Enyaq iV electric crossover to India as a direct import, thus pricing it at around Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom)

Although Skoda – till now – has brought a wide range of its global models to India, it hasn’t set foot in the emerging EV space. Well, that could change in 2024 as the Skoda Enyaq iV, which the carmaker is likely to sell as a CBU (completely built-up unit) offering. While the Skoda EV has been spied on test multiple times in India, we have once again caught it doing rounds on our roads without any camouflage.

What’s Noticeable In The Spy Shots?

The model spotted was finished in the white exterior paint option and wasn’t covered in any camouflage. It also had the aero-specific alloy wheels designed particularly for its all-electric nature. Other key design details observed include the coupe-like roofline and sleek LED taillights.

Cabin Details Expected

While we couldn’t catch hold of the Enyaq’s interior, the global-spec model has a minimalistic layout and gets multiple themes depending on the variant chosen. In terms of features, the carmaker has equipped the electric crossover with a heads-up display, a digital driver’s display and a 13-inch infotainment unit.

In terms of safety tech, we expect the Enyaq to come with up to nine airbags, a 360-degree camera, and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Electric Powertrains On Offer

The exact details of the battery pack and electric motor on offer on the India-spec Enyaq aren’t out yet. Internationally, the Enyaq iV comes with three battery pack options: 52 kWh, 58 kWh, and 77 kWh. While the smaller 52 kWh and 58 kWh battery packs are paired to a rear-wheel drivetrain only, the latter can be had with both rear-wheel and all-wheel drivetrains. The bigger 77 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of up to 510 km.

India Launch And Price

We expect the Skoda Enyaq iV to be launched in India by September 2024. It could be priced at around Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom). The Skoda EV will compete with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and BMW i4.