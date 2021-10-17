Car News That Mattered This Week: MG Astor, Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition Launched, Tata Punch Safety Rating Revealed

Published On Oct 17, 2021 10:00 AM By Tarun for Tata Punch

In the past seven days, we got to know a lot more about the MG Astor, Tata Punch and the Mahindra XUV700 among other news

This week in the Indian automotive landscape, we saw the launch of the Kia Sonet anniversary edition and the Creta-rivalling MG Astor. We also got to know more about upcoming models like the Tata Punch and the successor to the Skoda Rapid. Read ahead to get caught up on all the big headlines:

MG Astor Launched

MG has made its debut in the compact SUV segment with the Astor, priced from Rs 9.78 lakh. It is one of the most feature-rich SUVs in the segment with ADAS (advanced driving assistance system), a personal AI-assistant robot-device, a panoramic sunroof, and up to six airbags. The bookings are scheduled to commence from October 21 but pre-registrations are underway.

Tata Punch Safety Rating Revealed

Tata’s upcoming Punch micro SUV is already one of India’s safest cars, securing a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. It has managed to score more points than the Mahindra XUV300 in terms of adult and child protection.

Mahindra XUV700 Delivery Timelines

Mahindra has revealed that deliveries of the XUV700 will commence from the last week of October, but the petrol and diesel variants are on different schedules.

Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition Launched

As the Sonet subcompact SUV completes a year in India, Kia has launched its Anniversary Edition to mark the occasion. The limited edition variant is based on the mid-spec HTX variant and gets cosmetic upgrades for a premium.

Skoda Slavia Teased

Skoda has teased its upcoming sedan, the Slavia, which will replace the ageing Rapid. The new sedan is expected to be larger and more premium than the Rapid. It is scheduled to be unveiled by the end of 2021 with the launch next year.

