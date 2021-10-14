Kia Sonet Goes The Seltos’ Way, Gets An Anniversary Edition To Celebrate A Year In India

Published On Oct 14, 2021 12:56 PM By Rohit for Kia Sonet

The limited edition model is based on the mid-spec HTX trim of the Sonet and can be had with both petrol and diesel powertrains

Kia is offering the Sonet Anniversary Edition in four powertrain options.

The limited-run model is priced at a premium of Rs 40,000.

Exterior highlights include orange accents in the front grille, front and rear bumpers, and an Anniversary Edition badge.

The list of features offered is identical to the standard HTX which includes cruise control, auto climate control, and a sunroof.

The Anniversary Edition gets the 1-litre turbo-petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engine options.

Kia India seems to have taken a leaf out of its own book as it has launched the Sonet Anniversary Edition to mark the sub-4m SUV’s one year of sales. For reference, it had introduced a similar limited-run model for the Seltos after it completed a year in our market in 2020.

The Anniversary Edition is based on the mid-spec HTX trim of the SUV. Here’s a look at the prices of the limited edition model:

Variant Price Premium over the corresponding HTX variant HTX iMT* Anniversary Edition Rs 10.79 lakh +Rs 40,000 HTX DCT** Anniversary Edition Rs 11.49 lakh +Rs 40,000 HTX Diesel MT Anniversary Edition Rs 11.09 lakh +Rs 40,000 HTX Diesel AT Anniversary Edition Rs 11.89 lakh +Rs 40,000

*iMT- Intelligent Manual Transmission (clutchless manual)

**DCT- Dual Clutch Automatic

As seen in the table above, Kia is charging a premium of Rs 40,000 for the limited edition Sonet. The Sonet Anniversary Edition is available in a total of four powertrain options. It comes in four exterior colours: Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Steel Silver, and Glacier White Pearl.

Kia is offering the Sonet Anniversary Edition with a choice of petrol and diesel engines as the standard model. Here’s a look at the technical specifications of the limited edition model:

Engine 1-litre Turbo-Petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 120PS 100PS/ 115PS Torque 172Nm 240Nm/ 250Nm Transmission 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Fuel Efficiency 18.2kmpl/ 18kmpl 24.1kmpl/ 19kmpl

Other than these two, the standard Sonet also comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (83PS/115Nm), mated to a 5-speed MT.

To distinguish the limited edition model from the standard SUV, Kia has made a host of cosmetic changes. These include orange inserts in the front grille and front skid plate and an ‘Anniversary Edition’ badge in the front grille. On the sides, it sports 16-inch dual-tone alloys with orange accents around the hub caps, skid plates, and orange garnish on the doors. The rear skid plate also gets orange inserts to round off the differences.

While Kia hasn’t revealed the changes on the interior, we believe it is similar to the standard HTX’s cabin. The standard HTX trim’s equipment list includes cruise control, an 8-inch touchscreen system, auto climate control, and a sunroof. Its safety kit comprises electronic stability control, hill-assist, and dual front airbags.

The Sonet’s prices range between Rs 6.89 lakh and Rs 13.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It goes up against the Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India

