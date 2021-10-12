MG Opens Pre-registration For Bookings Of The Astor

Published On Oct 12, 2021 07:58 AM By Tarun for Tata Punch

The SUV is priced from Rs 9.78 lakh to Rs 16.78 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Deliveries of the first batch of 5,000 units will happen in November-December.

Current prices are introductory and valid only for the first batch.

The Astor is available in Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp variants.

Powered by 110PS 1.5-litre petrol and 140PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines.

Features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a robot-head-shaped personal AI assistant, a 360-degree camera, pilot assist, and up to six airbags.

MG has launched the Astor compact SUV in India, priced starting from Rs 9.78 lakh. Pre-registrations are underway while the official bookings will commence on October 21. Several MG dealerships have even started accepting unofficial bookings for a token of Rs 50,000.

Deliveries of the first batch (5000 units) are scheduled to commence in November-December. The introductory prices will be applicable only for the first batch.

The Astor is available in four trims: Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp. It is powered by 110PS 1.5-litre petrol and 140PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines. While the turbo engine is paired with a 6-speed automatic, the naturally aspirated unit gets 6-speed manual and CVT options.

MG is offering the Astor with automatic LED headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, a personal AI-assistant in shape of a robot-head device, a panoramic sunroof, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and a bluetooth key.

Safety is covered by an optional ADAS (Advanced Driving Assistance System) which includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, pilot-assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, a 360-degree camera, and blind-spot monitoring. Further, you get all-four disc brakes, electronics stability control, traction control, hill ascent/descent as standard and up to six airbags.

The Astor rivals the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Volkswagen Taigun , Skoda Kushaq , Nissan Kicks , Renault Duster , and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross .