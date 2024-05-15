New Maruti Swift 2024 Customer Deliveries Underway

Modified On May 15, 2024 05:27 PM By CarDekho for Maruti Swift

The new-generation Swift gets more features and a new more efficient petrol engine

The hatchback is available in five variants: LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+

Prices range from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom) with bookings open at Rs 11,000

2024 Swift gets six airbags as standard, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and wireless charging.

Gets a new Z-series 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine that promises a higher fuel economy

Over its three generations, the Maruti Swift has been among the best-selling hatchbacks in India. The fourth-gen Swift was launched recently with prices ranging from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). Now, customer deliveries of this hatchback have commenced across the country. The bookings of this hatchback are open at Rs 11,000.

Design and Features

Maruti has kept the design tweaks simple for the new Swift, making it sharper and more modern without losing the core visual identity of the iconic hatchback. The hatchback offers seven colour options, including four monotone colours and three dual-tone colour options.

It is available in five variants: LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi Plus. The Swift in its fourth-generation avatar is better equipped than any predecessor. It has a 9-inch infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also features a new climate control panel (same as the one found in the Baleno), tweaked AC vents, and a wireless charging pad.

Also Check Out: New Maruti Fronx Delta Plus (O) Variant Launched, Makes 6 Airbags More Affordable

Safety

On the safety front, the Swift gets 6 airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders, ABS with EBD and brake assist, ESP, and hill hold assist as standard equipment.

New Powertrain

The new Swift gets a 1.2-litre Z series engine that produces 82 PS and 112 Nm. Customers have a choice between a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. Maruti claims that the Swift with its new three-cylinder engine is capable of delivering a fuel efficiency of 25.75 kmpl with the automatic transmission and 24.80 kmpl with the manual gearbox. While there is no CNG option for now, it is expected to be introduced at a later date.

Also Check Out: New Maruti Swift Vxi (O) Variant Detailed In 8 Images

Rivals

The Maruti Swift is a direct competitor to the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. However, it is also an alternative to the likes of the Hyundai Exter, Tata Punch, and Renault Triber.

Read More on : Swift AMT