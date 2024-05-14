Modified On May 14, 2024 06:26 PM By Rohit for Tata Altroz Racer

The spied model was finished in the same orange and black colourway as the model that was showcased at the Bharat Global Mobility Expo 2024

Tata showcased the Altroz Racer’s updated version at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.

It will likely have stylish design touches in the form of paint stripes and new alloy wheels.

Cabin to get an all-black theme with orange highlights all around.

To get a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a heads-up display, and six airbags.

Should likely get the Nexon’s 120 PS turbo-petrol engine with manual and automatic options.

Launch slated for June 2024; prices could start from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

It was recently confirmed that the Tata Altroz Racer will be launched in June 2024. Ahead of the launch, we have now spotted one of its test mules on the roads completely without camouflage. We first got to know about the Altroz Racer at the Auto Expo 2023 and the sportier hatchback was once again showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024.

What Was Seen?

The latest spy shots show the spiced-up version of the standard Tata Altroz to be running without any sort of covering. It had the same orange and black paint finish as the model that was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. You can also spot the two white stripes running from the bonnet to the end of the roof as prevalent on its showcased version.

Other noticeable highlights include the same alloy wheels as the standard model and the ‘iTurbo’ badge on the tailgate. That said, the Altroz Racer showcased at the auto event had a different set of 16-inch alloy wheels, which could also make it to the final production model. Lastly, there is a ‘Racer’ badge on the front fenders.

To Get An Updated Cabin

While we couldn’t capture the test mule’s cabin on the camera, we are expecting it to have similarities with that of the showcased model. Tata had provided the display car with an all-black cabin theme and black leatherette seat upholstery. The cabin has contrasting orange highlights on the seats and the steering wheel as well.

In terms of equipment, the Altroz Racer that was showcased got a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a heads-up display, a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, orange ambient lighting, and ventilated front seats. Its safety net shall likely include six airbags, a 360-degree camera (also seen on the test mule), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and electronic stability control (ESC).

A More Powerful Turbo-petrol Engine

Tata will offer the Altroz Racer with the Nexon’s turbo-petrol engine, details of which are mentioned below:

Specification 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 120 PS Torque 170 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT (expected)

The Altroz Racer will likely come with a 6-speed manual transmission instead of the standard Altroz’ 5-speed manual shifter and could also get the option of a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT), instead of the 6-speed DCT offered with the regular model.

Tata already offers the hatchback in a turbo-petrol variant, called ‘Altroz iTurbo’. It also uses the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110 PS/140 Nm) mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The Altroz iTurbo is expected to be sold alongside the Altroz Racer as an affordable alternative.

Expected Price And Competition

The Tata Altroz Racer is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Its only direct competitor will be the Hyundai i20 N Line.

