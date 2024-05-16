Modified On May 16, 2024 03:08 PM By Samarth for Tata Nexon

A video surfaced online with a Nexon fitted with a panoramic sunroof in what appears to be a factory setting, and the feature update could be introduced soon

The introduction of the Mahindra XUV 3XO, featuring some segment-first features, has surely given rivals reason to consider some feature upgrades of their own. It seems the segment-leading Tata Nexon could be the first to respond by introducing a panoramic sunroof as well. This is based on a recent video that surfaced online showing a Nexon, on a factory floor, fitted with just that feature.

XUV 3XO Effect?

As the facelift replacement for the XUV300, the XUV 3XO arrived with a host of segment-leading features while also being aggressively priced for the introductory phase. These factors combined are the reason why Mahindra received over 50,000 bookings for its new sub-4m SUV within the first hour of opening the order books.

In the period since the launch of the Mahindra XUV 3XO on April 29, 2024, Tata has already announced new base-spec petrol and diesel powered variants for the Nexon to lower the entry price and bring it closer to that of the 3XO’s base variants. While the introduction of the panoramic sunroof might have been part of the Nexon’s development plan anyway, it would not be surprising if Tata chose to accelerate the timeline for introducing this feature in response to the competition.

Other expected updates for the Tata Nexon also include the addition of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which are offered now only in the XUV 3XO but also with the Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue.

Current Features Of The Nexon

The Tata Nexon offers a range of features including sequential LED DRLs with welcome/goodbye function, a 360-degree view camera, ventilated front seats, air purifier, wireless charger, and a JBL-powered sound system. The current Nexon model already comes equipped with a single-pane voice-enabled electric sunroof.

Expected Launch

The video of the Tata Nexon with a panoramic sunroof seems to be leaked from the production line speculating that the updated Nexon might launch soon. It will continue to rival other segment competitors like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and the upcoming Skoda sub-4m SUV as well.

Another Nexon update, this one teased officially at the Bharat Mobility Expo in February 2024, is the inclusion of the CNG powertrain. The Nexon CNG is expected to arrive later this year and will be directly competing with the Maruti Brezza CNG variants.

