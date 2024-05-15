Modified On May 15, 2024 10:24 AM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The XUV 3XO is available in five broad variants: MX1, MX2, MX3, AX5, and AX7

The XUV 3XO is essentially the facelifted Mahindra XUV300.

Bookings are open both online and at Mahindra's dealerships for Rs 21,000.

Exterior updates include all-LED lighting, new alloy wheels and refreshed bumpers.

Inside, it has a dual-tone theme, a fresh steering wheel, and an updated climate control panel.

Now comes with dual-zone AC, ADAS, and a segment-first panoramic sunroof.

Gets both petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic gearbox options.

Introductory prices range from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

The Mahindra XUV 3XO, the facelifted Mahindra XUV300, made its market debut in April 2024. The updated SUV has now reached many dealerships across India, and its bookings are now officially open (both online and at Mahindra’s showrooms) for Rs 21,000. Here’s a quick rundown of what’s new on the XUV 3XO:

Exterior And Interior Changes Summed Up

The XUV 3XO looks much more modern than the model it replaces, thanks to the sharper LED headlights and C-shaped LED DRLs, piano-black applique in the grille, and aggressively designed bumper. Other notable design changes include refreshed 17-inch alloy wheels and connected LED tail lights.

Changes are more significant on the inside, as the entry-level Mahindra SUV now comes with a more premium cabin thanks to the dual-tone theme, updated climate control panel, and dual digital displays.

XUV 3XO Features: What Does It Get?

Mahindra has decked up the XUV 3XO with premium features such as a panoramic sunroof (segment-first), dual-zone auto AC, dual 10.25-inch displays (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), and wireless phone charging.

The safety net of the Mahindra XUV 3XO comprises six airbags (across all variants), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and auto-emergency braking.

Powertrains On Offer

Specification 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 112 PS 130 PS 117 PS Torque 200 Nm Up to 250 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT Claimed Mileage 18.89 kmpl, 17.96 kmpl 20.1 kmpl, 18.2 kmpl 20.6 kmpl, 21.2 kmpl

Like the Mahindra XUV700, the facelifted sub-4m SUV also comes with three drive modes: Zip, Zap and Zoom, but these are limited to the petrol-automatic variants.

How Much Does It Cost?

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is priced from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It competes with the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

