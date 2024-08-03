Published On Aug 03, 2024 10:01 AM By Samarth for Mahindra Thar ROXX

While some manufacturers teased their upcoming offerings, another announced it would give its new electric crossover to Olympic medal winners

We have witnessed a lot of important events in the week that went by, starting with Mahindra teasing a popular feature of its upcoming SUV and Citroen unveiling its new SUV-coupe. Other notable updates from the automotive world included the introduction of dual-cylinder CNG technology in another Hyundai car, and the announcement of the name for MG’s upcoming crossover EV. Check out the complete week rewind here.

2024 Nissan X-Trail Launched

The 2024 Nissan X-Trail has been launched in India in a single, fully loaded variant. The X-Trail nameplate is making a return to India after a decade and is being offered in limited numbers via the completely built-up unit (CBU) route.

Citroen Basalt Revealed and Other Citroen Model Updated

Shortly after releasing a few teasers, Citroen has finally unveiled its SUV-coupe, the Basalt, in its production-ready version in India. It is one of the first few mass-market SUV-coupes to be launched in the Indian market, and will have many similarities inside and out with the C3 Aircross SUV. Additionally, the French automaker has updated the features list of its C3 hatchback and C3 Aircross SUV offerings, adding a bunch of more premium features that are expected to be launched soon.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios With Dual-cylinders CNG Launched

Following the Hyundai Exter, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has become the latest CNG model to feature split-cylinder technology in the carmaker’s Indian lineup. However, the new CNG tech is limited to the mid-spec variants of the hatchback.

Hyundai Venue S(O)+ Launched

The Hyundai Venue has got a new variant that makes the sunroof more affordable by a significant amount. This variant slots between the S(O) and SX variants and is available with a single petrol engine option.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Teased

As the launch date of the Mahindra Thar Roxx is nearing, the Indian marque has begun teasing its SUV. The latest teaser revealed a panoramic sunroof and exterior profile of the extended Thar. In related news, a video surfaced online showing the interiors of what looked like its mid-spec variant.

Maserati Grecale Launched

Buying a Maserati SUV has become more affordable with the debut of the entry-level offering, the Grecale, in India. It is available in three trims, with two petrol engines on offer. And if the standard Grecale doesn’t seem enticing enough, check out what Maserati has planned ahead.

Maruti Ertiga and Renault Triber GNCAP Tested…Again

The Global NCAP recently retested the Maruti Ertiga, this time in the South African-spec version, resulting in a reduced rating compared to its 2019 test. Both the models were made in India. This downgrade is likely due to stricter protocols introduced in 2022. Additionally, the same organisation released the safety rating for the South Africa-spec Renault Triber as well, which is also made in India, and it also put up a poor show in the safety assessments.

Toyota’s New Manufacturing Plant In India

Toyota will soon have a fourth manufacturing plant in India. The manufacturer has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra. It will further strengthen the company's focus on advanced green technologies along with quality products and services.

MG Cloud EV Will Be Branded As Windsor EV In India

MG Motor has renamed the Cloud EV as the Windsor EV for the Indian market. On the sidelines of the name confirmation, the carmaker also revealed the launch timeline of the Windsor EV. In related news, JSW and MG Motor, as part of the joint venture, has announced that it will reward Olympic medal winners with the Windsor EV.

Toyota Hycross ZX and ZX(O) Bookings Resumed

Toyota has reopened bookings for the top-spec strong-hybrid ZX and ZX(O) variants, which were halted a while ago. It was the second time that the Japanese carmaker had had to stop the bookings for these variants due to various reasons.

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for latest Automotive updates