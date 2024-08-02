Modified On Aug 02, 2024 09:01 PM By Rohit for Citroen Basalt

The new Citroen SUV-coupe will go on sale sometime in August 2024, and is expected to have a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

Citroen has revealed its fifth product for India: the Basalt SUV-coupe.

Design highlights include all-LED lighting, dual-tone alloy wheels, and a sloping roofline.

Shares cabin details with the C3 Aircross including dual displays and dashboard layout.

Gets a 10.2-inch touchscreen, auto AC, wireless phone charging, and six airbags.

To be offered with two petrol engines: a 1.2-litre N/A and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol.

The fifth product from Citroen in India will be the Basalt SUV-coupe. While a few teasers of the Citroen Basalt had already been released and the exterior was revealed earlier, the carmaker has now revealed the SUV-coupe in its production-ready version. Citroen is gearing up to launch the Basalt sometime in August, and is set to open bookings for it soon.

Citroen Basalt Exterior

It is an SUV-coupe offering that has design similarities with C3 Aircross compact SUV. Up front, you can notice the V-shaped split LED DRLs and a split grille, which is identical to what’s present on the C3 Aircross. The bumper design has been tweaked to give the Basalt its own unique look.

In profile, it flaunts a coupe roofline and dual-tone finish alloy wheels, which are different from the blacked-out wheels seen on the concept model. At the rear, it gets wraparound LED tail lights and a blacked-out bumper and a silver skid plate.

Citroen Basalt Interior

Its cabin has similarities with that of the C3 Aircross, thanks to the identical dashboard layout, which is inclusive of the dual digital displays and the same design for the AC vents. Citroen has provided it with white leatherette upholstery. One unique trait of the Basalt is that its rear seat base moves by 87 mm to provide better underthigh support.

Citroen Basalt Features

The Basalt gets the same 10.2-inch touchscreen and 7-inch digital driver’s display as the C3 Aircross. It also gets automatic climate control and wireless phone charging. Its safety kit comprises six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a rear parking camera, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Citroen Basalt Engine And Transmission

Citroen will offer it with 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engines, specifications of which are mentioned in the following table:

Engine 1.2-litre N/A Petrol 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol Power 82 PS 110 PS Torque 115 Nm Up to 205 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Claimed Mileage 18 kmpl 19.5 kmpl, 18.7 kmpl

Citroen Basalt Expected Price And Rivals

The Citroen Basalt is expected to have a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a direct rival to the Tata Curvv, while also being a stylish alternative to the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Citroen C3 Aircross, and Skoda Kushaq.

