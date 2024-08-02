Hyundai Venue S(O) Plus Variant With Sunroof Launched At Rs 10 Lakh

Modified On Aug 02, 2024 04:41 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Venue

Hyundai’s latest move makes the sunroof more affordable by Rs 1.05 lakh on the Venue SUV

Hyundai is now offering the mid-spec S(O) Plus variant with a sunroof, which was earlier limited to SX variant onwards.

It is exclusively available with the 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a manual gearbox.

No other changes have been made to the lineup.

This new variant carries over the S(O) variant’s feature suite of an 8-inch touchscreen and a manual AC.

Safety net includes 6 airbags, a TPMS and a rear parking camera.

Prices of the Hyundai Venue range from Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.44 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Hyundai Venue’s variant list has been updated with a new mid-spec S(O) Plus variant with a sunroof priced at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This variant, which slots between the S(O) and the SX variant, has made a sunroof-equipped variant more affordable by Rs 1.05 lakh. However, it comes only with the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated engine, mated with a manual gearbox. Let us take a look at all that this new variant has to offer:

What’s New In the Venue S(O) Plus Variant?

The Hyundai Venue S(O) Plus is now the most affordable variant with a sunroof in the Hyundai SUV’s lineup. It gets everything that the S(O) variant has on offer but comes with this new feature and costs only Rs 12,000 more than the former.

It gets auto-LED headlights, LED DRLs at the front and an LED tail light with a connecting bar design. It continues to get the 15-inch steel wheels and body-coloured outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), that are offered with the S(O) variant.

The Venue S(O) Plus variant comes only with a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated engine which is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The engine produces 83 PS and 114 Nm. Additionally, some other variants get a choice of a 1-litre turbo-petrol unit (120 PS/172 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS/250 Nm). While the turbo-petrol unit can be had with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) option, the diesel is available with a 6-speed MT only.

The interiors carry the off-white and black theme from the regular Venue. On the feature front, it gets an 8-inch touchscreen which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a semi-digital driver’s display, a single-pane sunroof, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, and a manual AC.

The safety net includes six airbags, a rear parking camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a hill start assist.

Hyundai Venue Price and Rivals

Prices of the other variants remain unaffected by this update and range from Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The sub-4m SUV rivals the Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and the upcoming Skoda sub-4m SUV. It also goes up against the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor and Maruti Fronx sub-4m crossovers.

