Modified On Jul 31, 2024 06:20 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX

These spy shots show white and black dual-theme interiors and a second-row bench seat

A semi-digital driver’s display, manual single-zone AC, and ADAS camera can be spotted.

Top-spec model is expected to include a fully digital driver’s display, auto AC, and a panoramic sunroof.

Safety net can include six airbags and a 360-degree camera.

It will get LED headlights, bumpers with silver contrast elements, dual-tone alloy wheels, and LED tail lights.

It can get the 2.2-litre diesel and the 2-litre turbo-petrol engines as the Thar with different tuning.

Prices are expected to start from Rs 12.99 lakh and go up to Rs 23 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is being readied for its imminent launch on August 15. Recent teasers shared by the carmaker have confirmed that the Thar Roxx will retain the iconic Thar silhouette while offering more premium interiors compared to the Thar 3-door model. A new spy video has surfaced online showing the interior of what seems to be a mid-spec variant of the elongated Thar. Let us take a look at all that we could spot in these spy images:

What Can We See?

Let us start with the dashboard, which looks similar to the 3-door Thar’s dashboard, albeit with a striking white and black theme. The driver’s display is a semi-digital unit featuring an analogue speedometer and tachometer, with a multi-information display (MID) in the centre, similar to the current 3-door Thar. The steering wheel looks similar to the Mahindra XUV700’s unit.

The dashboard houses a larger touchscreen system, likely the 10.25-inch unit from the XUV400 EV, also expected in the top-spec Thar Roxx. The HVAC panel, on the other hand, retains the manual AC controls from the existing 3-door Thar. An advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) camera could also be spotted on the front windshield, hinting at its possible inclusion.

Notably, the spied model features a single-pane sunroof, while the top-spec model will get a panoramic sunroof as teased earlier by Mahindra. The seats, resembling those in the current Thar, now have white upholstery to match the cabin's theme. Two separate armrests are provided for the driver and passenger.

A major change is the elongated wheelbase, which has enabled a roomier second row and the inclusion of a rear bench seat. This seat can now accommodate three passengers. The seats include ISOFIX child seat mounts on the sides, a foldout centre armrest, three-point seatbelts, and adjustable headrests for all passengers. Additionally, four roof-mounted speakers can also be spotted. The boot space appears larger than the current 3-door Thar, thanks to the increased wheelbase creating more room for storage.

Features and Safety Expected On the Top-spec Thar Roxx

The top-spec variant of the Thar Roxx is expected to additionally feature a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, dual-zone automatic AC, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry with push-button start, and a 360-degree camera. The safety features can include up to six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, and the ADAS suite.

Expected Powertrain

Mahindra is anticipated to equip the Thar Roxx with the same engine options as the 3-door model: the 2.2-litre diesel and the 2-litre turbo-petrol engines. However, these engines might be tuned to deliver even more power in the Thar Roxx. It is likely to be available with both a 6-speed manual and a torque converter automatic transmission, along with options for rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD).

Expected Price And Rivals

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is expected to be priced between Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 23 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the Force Gurkha 5-door and will serve as a heftier alternative to the Maruti Jimny.

