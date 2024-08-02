All
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Now Available With Dual CNG Cylinders, Starting At Rs 7.75 Lakh

Modified On Aug 02, 2024 12:57 PM By Samarth for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG with the dual-cylinder tech comes at a premium of Rs 7,000 over the single cylinder CNG variants

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

  • The dual-cylinder CNG setup in the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available only in two mid-spec variants: Magna and Sportz

  • The hatchback becomes the second Hyundai model after Exter to get this split-cylinder CNG tech.

  • The dual-cylinder CNG technology enables the driver to switch seamlessly between petrol and CNG modes on the go.

  • Powered by 69 PS 1.2-litre petrol+CNG powertrain offered with 5-speed MT only.

  • Prices of the Grand i10 Nios starts at Rs 5.92 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.56 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has become the second model in the carmaker’s Indian lineup to get the new dual-cylinder CNG option, following the Hyundai Exter. This split-cylinder setup frees up more boot space and, with the help of an integrated electronic control unit (ECU), the driver can easily switch between petrol and CNG modes on the go. The hatchback gets this technology on two of its mid-spec variants: Magna and Sportz. Let’s take a look at the prices of both variants:

Variant-wise Prices

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Variant

Old Price (with a single CNG cylinder)

New Price (with dual CNG cylinders)

Difference

Magna

Rs 7.68 lakh

Rs 7.75 lakh

+Rs 7000

Sportz

Rs 8.23 lakh

Rs 8.30 lakh

+Rs 7000

Customers have to pay an additional Rs 7,000 for the split-cylinder tech on the Grand i10 Nios. The similar price increment was also observed for the dual-cylinder variants of the Exter micro-SUV. 

Additionally, the Korean marque is also providing a 3 year warranty for the company fitted CNG variants of the Grand i10 Nios.

CNG Powertrain 

There is no change in the powertrain specifications of the Grand i10 Nios CNG. Here’s a look at its technical specifications:

Specification

Grand i10 Nios CNG

Engine

1.2-litre petrol+CNG

Power

69 PS

Torque

95 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

The regular petrol variant is powered by 83 PS 1.2-litre petrol engine with an option of 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT. 

Also Check Out: Hyundai Exter With Tata Punch-like Dual CNG Cylinders Launched, Prices Start From Rs 8.50 Lakh

Features and Safety

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

As the CNG variant is offered in Magna and Sportz variants, here are some key features highlight of these two trims: an 8-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC with rear vents, keyless entry, and semi-digital driver’s display. 

In terms of safety, these variants get six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and rear parking sensors. 

Price and Rivals

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is priced between Rs 5.92 lakh and Rs 8.56 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and rivals the Maruti Swift, while it also serves as an affordable alternative to Hyundai Exter CNG. 

S
Published by
Samarth
Write your Comment on Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

