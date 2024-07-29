Published On Jul 29, 2024 05:03 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Thar ROXX

A panoramic sunroof and beige upholstery aside, the Thar Roxx is also likely to feature dual 10.25-inch displays and some premium features to improve its overall in-cabin experience

The Mahindra Thar 5-door has been christened the Thar Roxx.

Its latest teaser image shows a 5-seater layout and a beige cabin theme.

Expected to get a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

Likely to share its petrol and diesel engines with the 3-door model.

Prices are expected to start from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Shortly after introducing a video teaser of the Mahindra Thar Roxx, the Indian marque released a new teaser image of the SUV. In the image, the biggest detail that catches your attention is the presence of a panoramic sunroof, as was suggested by a couple of recent spy shots. It was recently revealed that the carmaker will launch the elongated Thar on August 15, 2024.

More Details Observed

The presence of a panoramic sunroof will only strengthen the Thar Roxx’s expected features set, which will give it an edge over its direct competitors such as the Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, both of which don’t come with a sunroof. You can also notice the beige upholstery inside the cabin as was noticed on the undisguised model’s spy images. We also believe that the Thar Roxx will be a 5-seater offering, as the sneak peek from the sunroof in the teaser doesn’t show the presence of the third row.

What About Features?

From the teaser, we can also notice the provision of a free-floating touchscreen unit (likely the 10.25-inch display from the XUV400). Other expected features include a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display (as the XUV 3XO and XUV400), dual-zone AC, wireless phone charging, and push-button start/stop.

In terms of equipment, we expect Mahindra to offer it with up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Expected To Get Both Petrol And Diesel Engines

We expect Mahindra to offer it with the same petrol and diesel engine options as the standard 3-door model, although likely with revised outputs. These options include a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD) configurations are also likely to be on offer.

What Will Be Its Price?

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is expected to have a starting price of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the Force Gurkha 5-door, while serving as a bigger alternative to the Maruti Jimny.

