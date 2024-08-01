MG Cloud EV To Be Called Windsor EV In India, To Be Launched In Festive Season 2024

Modified On Aug 01, 2024 06:00 PM By Rohit for MG Windsor EV

MG says the EV name is inspired by the architectural masterpiece and emblem of royal heritage: the Windsor Castle

The Windsor EV will be the carmaker’s third EV in India after the ZS EV and Comet EV.

The Windsor EV is sold as the Wuling Cloud EV in international markets.

Could get the same 50.6 kWh battery pack as the Cloud EV, although with a revised claimed range.

Expect it to get a 15.6-inch touchscreen, powered front seats, and ADAS.

Prices of the Windsor EV could start from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

While it was known that MG is bringing a new electric crossover (rebadged Cloud EV) to India, the carmaker has now confirmed its name for our market. It will be called the MG Windsor EV as opposed to the Cloud EV nameplate, which is offered under the Wuling brand in international markets. The carmaker has also revealed that the electric crossover will go on sale during the festive season.

Why The Windsor Name?

As per MG, its new electric crossover is inspired by the iconic architectural masterpiece and emblem of royal heritage: the Windsor Castle. It also matches MG’s message of promising to offer the comfort of a sedan and the expanse of an SUV with the Windsor EV. Interestingly enough, MG had already trademarked the Windsor name in India a while ago.

More About MG Windsor

The Windsor will be MG’s third electric vehicle offering in India after the MG ZS EV and MG Comet EV, and will slot between the two in terms of size and price. While its technical specifications are yet to be disclosed, MG might offer it with the same electric powertrain as its Indonesia-spec model.

It’s available with a 50.6 kWh battery pack in the Indonesian market. It gets a single 136 PS/200 Nm electric motor and has a China Light Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC) claimed range of 460 km. However, that could change in India given that most of the EVs are tested by ARAI.

Expected Features And Safety

MG is expected to offer it with features such as a 15.6-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charging, and power-adjustable front seats. Expect its safety net to comprise six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic parking brake, and a 360-degree camera. MG could also equip it with some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and autonomous emergency braking.

How Much Will It Cost?

We believe the MG Windsor EV could have a starting price of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will serve as a premium alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400, while being more affordable than the MG ZS EV.

