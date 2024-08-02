Modified On Aug 02, 2024 02:33 PM By Dipan for MG Windsor EV

The MG Windsor EV will be the British carmaker’s third EV offering in India after the ZS EV and the Comet EV, respectively

The upcoming MG Windsor EV will be gifted to every Indian medalist at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics, as announced by Sajjan Jindal, the Chairman and Managing Director of JSW Group in a tweet. MG Motor India and JSW Group, as part of their joint venture (JV), aim to honour the athletes' achievements with this gesture.

India In Olympics

Currently, the 2024 Paris Olympics is underway, and Indian participants have already secured three bronze medals. With time, we hope and expect to see the tally rise significantly, making this gesture of gifting the MG Windsor EV a fitting tribute to the athletes' hard work and success.

The tweet by MG Chairman and MD follows the recent news of MG’s crossover EV being christened the ‘Windsor’ inspired by Windsor Castle in England. The Windsor EV is based on the Wuling Cloud EV sold overseas. Here is everything you need to know about this upcoming EV in India:

MG Windsor EV: An Overview

The MG Windsor will be MG’s third electric vehicle offering in India, which will be positioned between the more affordable MG Comet EV and the flagship MG ZS EV. While specifications of the India-spec offering are yet to be disclosed, it can be expected to feature the same electric powertrain as its Indonesia-spec counterpart.

It can have a 50.6 kWh battery pack powering a single motor that produces 136 PS and 200 Nm. The Indonesia-spec model boasts a claimed range of 460 km as per the China Light Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC). However, this figure may vary in India, where vehicles undergo testing by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

The MG Windsor, like other MG cars, is expected to be feature-loaded. Features such as a 15.6-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charging, and power-adjustable front seats are expected to be on offer with the India-spec model. The safety net could include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electronic parking brake, and a 360-degree camera. An advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite might also make it to the overall features list.

Expected Price And Rivals

The MG Windsor EV will go on sale during the festive season, with prices expected to start from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will serve as the more affordable version of the MG ZS EV while being a premium alternative to the likes of the Tata Nexon EV and the Mahindra XUV400 EV.

