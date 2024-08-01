Published On Aug 01, 2024 04:56 PM By CarDekho for Toyota Innova Hycross

Bookings for the top-end variant was previously stopped in May 2024

Toyota Innova Hycross ZX and ZX (O) variants bookings reopened.

Interested customers can book one for a token amount of Rs 50,000.

Top variants come packing Ottoman seats for middle row, dual-zone climate control and ADAS.

Powered by a 184PS 2-litre strong-hybrid powertrain with an e-CVT.

The Toyota Innova Hycross’ top-end ZX and ZX (O) variants are now available for bookings once again after over a 2-month hiatus. This comes across as good news for those looking to buy the Hycross as they can finally get their hands on the top-end variants with all the bells and whistles. If you’re interested in booking, you can do so either at a Toyota dealership or its online website for a token amount of Rs 50,000.

It must be noted that reservations for the top-end variants of this popular MPV were put on hold twice. The first time was in April 2023 due to supply chain issues, whereas the manufacturer didn’t comment on the reason for the second time in May 2024.

Toyota Innova Hycross ZX and ZX (O) Features

The re-opening of booking for the Innova Hycross ZX and ZX (O) variants means you get niceties such as leatherette upholstery, Ottoman seats for the second row, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, 18-inch alloys, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), although limited to the fully loaded ZX (O) variant.

Other features offered in these variants include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, six airbags, electronic stability control, front and rear parking sensors as well as electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Toyota Innova Hycross ZX and ZX (O) Engine

The top-end variant of the Innova Hycross is solely available with the 184 PS 2-litre strong-hybrid powertrain that drives the front wheels via an e-CVT. Lower-end variants get the 173PS 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is also front-wheel drive and comes with a CVT.

Toyota Innova Hycross Price And Rivals

The Toyota Innova Hycross’ ZX and ZX (O) variants are priced at Rs 30.34 lakh and Rs 30.98 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively. Prices for the Innova Hycross start from Rs 18.92 lakh (ex-showroom). It is a premium alternative to the Toyota Innova Crysta and Kia Carens. Later in the year, the Innova Hycross will also face competition from the upcoming Kia Carnival.

