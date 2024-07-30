Modified On Jul 30, 2024 05:32 PM By Dipan for Maserati Grecale

Maserati has also confirmed that it will introduce an all-electric Grecale Folgore in India at a later date

Maserati Grecale launched in India with GT, Modena, and Trofeo trims, priced from Rs 1.31 crore to Rs 2.05 crore.

It features a bold design with a striking grille, LED headlights, and boomerang-shaped LED tail lights.

The interior includes multiple displays, a panoramic sunroof, and three-zone climate control.

Safety features include multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems.

Two engine options: a 2-litre turbo-petrol (in two tunes up to 330 PS) and a 3-litre V6 (530 PS).

The Maserati Grecale SUV has made its debut in India as the brand’s entry-level SUV, positioned below the Levante. It is offered in three distinct trims: the GT, the Modena, and the high-performance Trofeo. Adding to the excitement, Maserati has confirmed that an all-electric version, the Grecale Folgore, will also be launched in the Indian market in the future.

Prices of the Grecale are as follows:

Variant Price Grecale GT Rs 1.31 crore Grecale Modena Rs 1.53 crore Grecale Trofeo Rs 2.05 crore

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Let us now see everything that the Maserati Grecale SUV has on offer:

Exterior

The Maserati Grecale looks bold with a design that echoes the larger Levante. It features a striking front grille with vertical slats and the Trident logo at the centre. The headlights are sleek, with elegant L-shaped LED DRLs.

On the sides, three air vents with trim-specific badges are set on the front quarter panel, while the rear quarter panel proudly displays the Trident logo. The GT model is equipped with 19-inch wheels, the Modena with 20-inch wheels, and the Trofeo boasts impressive 21-inch alloys.

At the rear, the Grecale features boomerang-shaped LED taillights that give the SUV a curvier appearance with free-flowing lines and creases. The twin-tip exhaust adds a touch of sporty luxury.

The dimensions of this SUV are as follows:

Dimensions GT Modena Trofeo Length 4,846 mm 4,847 mm 4,859 mm Width (Including ORVMs) 2,163 mm 2,163 mm 2,163 mm Height 1,670 mm 1,667 mm 1,659 mm Wheelbase 2,901 mm 2,901 mm 2,901 mm

Interior, Features and Safety

The Maserati Grecale offers a luxurious interior, featuring full leather upholstery that adds a touch of sophistication. The cabin combines old-school elegance with aluminium accents, wooden-textured details and an analogue clock above the AC vents. But then the digital screens add a touch of sophistication and a modern look to the interior.

Inside, you'll find three displays: a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, and an 8.8-inch screen for the HVAC controls. Additional features include a colour heads-up display (HUD), powered seats with memory function, up to 21-speaker sound system, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, and a 6.5-inch touchscreen for rear passengers.

For safety, the Grecale is equipped with multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) with features like automated emergency braking (AEB), adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist.

Powertrain

The Maserati Grecale has two engine options on offer. The Grecale Modena features the same engine as the GT but with a different tuning for enhanced performance. Detailed specifications are as follows:

Specifications Grecale GT Grecale Modena Grecale Trofeo Engine 2-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine 2-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine 3-litre V6 petrol engine Power 300 PS 330 PS 530 PS Torque 450 Nm 450 Nm 620 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT 8-speed AT 8-speed AT Drivetrain AWD AWD AWD 0-100 kmph 5.6 seconds 5.3 seconds 3.8 seconds Top speed 240 kmph 240 kmph 285 kmph

AWD = All-wheel-drive

Rivals

The Maserati Grecale will compete with the Porsche Macan and BMW X4, positioning itself as a sportier and slightly more premium alternative to luxury SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz GLE and Audi Q5.

