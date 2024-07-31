India-made Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Scores A Poor 1-star Safety Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests

Modified On Jul 31, 2024 03:39 PM By Dipan for Maruti Ertiga

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga’s bodyshell was assessed as ‘unstable’

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was re-tested under Global NCAP’s stricter protocols.

Adult occupant protection drops down from the previous three to one star.

Child occupant protection rating falls from three to two stars.

The African-spec Maruti Suzuki Ertiga features dual front airbags and ISOFIX anchors but lacks side and curtain airbags.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has received a dismal 1 star in the latest rounds of the Global NCAP crash tests. The model tested, although sold in South Africa, was manufactured in India. Notably, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga scored three stars in the Global NCAP test back in 2019. However, with stricter protocols introduced in July 2022, the 2024 model has performed poorly in the updated assessments. Here’s a detailed look at the 2024 ratings:

Adult Occupant Protection - 23.63/34 Pts (69.5 Percent)

According to Global NCAP standards, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was assessed based on several parameters including frontal impact, side impact, and side pole impact. In the frontal impact test, the protection for both the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck was rated as ‘good.’ The driver’s chest received ‘marginal’ protection, while the passenger’s chest was rated as ‘good.’ The driver’s and passenger’s knees were also rated as ‘marginal,’ due to potential contact with hazardous structures behind the dashboard. Protection for the driver’s and passenger’s tibias was deemed ‘adequate.’ The footwell area was rated as ‘unstable,’ and the bodyshell was assessed as ‘unstable,’ indicating it is not capable of withstanding additional loadings.

In the side impact test, the protection for the head, abdomen, and pelvis was rated as ‘good,’ while the chest received ‘adequate’ protection. The side pole impact test could not be conducted as curtain airbags were not available, even as an option.

Child Occupant Protection - 19.40/49Pts (39.77 Percent)

Both child seats for the 3-year-old and 18-month-old dummies were installed forward-facing using ISOFIX mounts and top restraints. The seat for the 3-year-old dummy successfully prevented head exposure during the frontal impact test, but protection for its chest and neck was limited. In contrast, the 18-month-old dummy experienced high-speed deceleration, resulting in poor protection for the chest and neck. However, both dummies received full protection in the side impact test.

Safety Features on the Africa-spec Ertiga

The base model of the Ertiga was tested by Global NCAP. The safety features, hence, include dual front airbags but lack side and curtain airbags. It is equipped with front seatbelts that are 3-point with pre-tensioners and force limiters. Rear seatbelt options include two 3-point seatbelts for the second row with a centre 2-point lap belt, and two 3-point seatbelts for the third row. The vehicle also includes ISOFIX child seat anchors. Notably, the two more airbags at the sides are provided by the manufacturer in the higher-end variants. However, there is no active safety tech for pedestrian safety on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga even in the range-topping variants.

As per the Global NCAP crash test, the Ertiga's passenger seatbelt pretensioner failed to work properly. It also did not allow for disconnecting the passenger airbag for a rear-facing child seat, hence scoring a low overall score in the crash test.

India-spec Ertiga Price and Rivals

Prices of the Maruti Ertiga range from Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 13.03 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). It rivals the likes of the Renault Triber and Kia Carens and can be considered as an affordable alternative to the Toyota Innova Crysta, Toyota Innova Hycross as well as the Maruti Invicto.

