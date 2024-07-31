Modified On Jul 31, 2024 06:57 PM By Shreyash for Renault Triber

The driver’s footwell area has been rated as stable, however, the bodyshell of the Renault Triber has been deemed unstable and is not capable of withstanding further loadings

The Triber got 22.29/34 in adult occupant protection (AOP).

For the child occupant protection (COP), it scored 19.99/49.

Safety features on the South Africa-spec Triber includes up to four airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear parking camera, and seat belt reminder for front seats.

The Global NCAP has released new crash test results for the South Africa-spec Renault Triber, which is made in India. The sub-4m crossover MPV received poor safety ratings, scoring 2 stars each in both adult occupant protection (AOP) and child occupant protection (COP). The India-spec Triber was also tested by Global NCAP in 2021 and received a 4-star rating based on previous protocols. However, under the updated Global NCAP norms, the Triber failed to meet safety expectations.

Here’s a closer look at the performance of the Renault Triber in each test:

Protection Adult Occupant Protection Child Occupant Protection Rating 2 stars 2 stars Score 22.29/34 19.99/49 Bodyshell Integrity Unstable Footwell Driver’s side stable but not symmetrical to passenger side

Adult Occupant Protection (22.29 points out of 34)

Frontal Impact (64 kmph)

In the frontal impact crash test, the Renault Triber showed ‘good’ protection for the driver’s and co-driver’s head and neck. The driver’s knees received ‘marginal’ protection, while the passenger’s knees demonstrated ‘good’ protection. This is because the driver’s knees can impact dangerous structures behind the front part of the car. Also, the chest protection for the driver was rated as ‘weak’, while for the passenger it was ‘adequate’. Both their tibias showed ‘adequate’ protection.

Side Impact (50 kmph)

The head, pelvis, and abdomen received ‘good’ protection, while the chest showed ‘weak’ protection.

Side Pole Impact

This crash test was not performed due to unavailability of the side and curtain airbags.

Child Occupant Protection (19.99 points out of 49)

Frontal Impact (64 kmph)

For the 3-year-old child dummy, the forward-facing child seats were installed using the ISOFIX anchorage. However, the protection to the child’s neck and chest was rated as poor; the anchorage was not able to prevent head exposure during the front impact.

In the case of the 18-month-old child dummy, the child seat was mounted facing rearward and it offered full protection to the child’s head.

Side Impact (50 kmph)

Both the child restraint systems (CRS) managed to offer full protection during the side impact test.

Body Shell Integrity & Footwell

The bodyshell of the Renault Triber has been rated as unstable and it is not capable to withstand further loadings. When it comes to footwell area, the driver’s side area was stable but the same level of protection was not offered on the passenger side.

Safety Features On The South-Africa-spec Triber

The safety features on South-African Renault Triber include up to four airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear parking camera, rear parking sensors, and seat belt reminder for front seats. It doesn’t come with electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and hill start assist as offered with the India-spec Triber. The India-spec model even offers seatbelt reminders for rear seats, and 3-point seatbelts as well.

Price Range In India & Rivals

The Renault Triber in India is priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8.97 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It doesn’t have any direct rivals but it can be regarded as an affordable alternative to the Maruti Ertiga and Kia Carens.

