All
All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

2024 Nissan X-Trail Launched In India, Priced At Rs 49.92 Lakh

Published On Aug 01, 2024 02:46 PM By Rohit for Nissan X-Trail

  • 3.7K Views
  • Write a comment

The X-Trail SUV has returned to our market after a decade and is sold as a fully imported offering

2024 Nissan X-Trail launched in India

  • Nissan is offering the new X-Trail in a single fully loaded variant.

  • It features split-LED headlights, 20-inch alloy wheels, and wraparound LED tail lights.

  • The X-Trail’s cabin sports an all-black theme and fabric upholstery.

  • Comes with an 8-inch touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, and 7 airbags.

  • It gets a 163 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with 12V mild-hybrid tech mated to a CVT gearbox.

The Nissan X-Trail has made a comeback to India, after being out of the market for a decade, now in its fourth-generation avatar. Nissan is offering it via the completely built-up unit (CBU) route, and it is available in a single fully loaded variant priced at Rs 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Here’s everything you need to know about Nissan’s newest flagship SUV:

A Striking Exterior

2024 Nissan X-Trail front

Up front, the new X-Trail has a split-design headlight design with long L-shaped LED DRLs. It comes with a V-shaped grille featuring chrome embellishments and surrounds.

2024 Nissan X-Trail side

In profile, it is seen with 20-inch alloy wheels and gets thick body cladding all around. It’s from this angle that you can notice its massive stance, which shows off its length of almost 4.7 metres. At the rear, the new X-trail gets wraparound LED tail lights, the ‘Nissan’ and ‘X-Trail’ badges, and a chunky skid plate.

Interior And Equipment On Board

2024 Nissan X-Trail 8-inch touchscreen
2024 Nissan X-Trail panoramic sunroof

Nissan has provided the India-spec X-Trail with an all-black cabin theme and fabric upholstery. In terms of features, it comes with a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a panoramic sunroof. Other features on board include a wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control, paddle shifters, and sliding and reclining 2nd-row seats. The SUV’s safety net comprises seven airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, rain-sensing wipers, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.

However, at its price point, we would have liked it if Nissan had given it some more premium features like ventilated front seats, powered driver’s seat, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as well.

Related: Nissan X-Trail Review: Too Little Too Late?

A Petrol-only Offering

Nissan’s flagship SUV is offered with a single turbo-petrol powertrain in India, details of which are as follows:

Specifications

1.5-litre Turbo-petrol

Power

163 PS

Torque

300 Nm

Transmission

CVT

The X-Trail is available in a front-wheel-drive (FWD) guise only along with a limited slip differential. The turbo-petrol powertrain also gets 12V mild-hybrid tech.

Competition Check

2024 Nissan X-Trail rear

The fourth-gen Nissan X-Trail locks horns with the Toyota FortunerMG GlosterJeep Meridian, and Skoda Kodiaq in India.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Nissan X-Trail

Read Full News

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
2024 Nissan X-Trail Launched In India, Priced At Rs 49.92 Lakh
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience