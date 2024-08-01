2024 Nissan X-Trail Launched In India, Priced At Rs 49.92 Lakh

Published On Aug 01, 2024 02:46 PM By Rohit for Nissan X-Trail

The X-Trail SUV has returned to our market after a decade and is sold as a fully imported offering

Nissan is offering the new X-Trail in a single fully loaded variant.

It features split-LED headlights, 20-inch alloy wheels, and wraparound LED tail lights.

The X-Trail’s cabin sports an all-black theme and fabric upholstery.

Comes with an 8-inch touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, and 7 airbags.

It gets a 163 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with 12V mild-hybrid tech mated to a CVT gearbox.

The Nissan X-Trail has made a comeback to India, after being out of the market for a decade, now in its fourth-generation avatar. Nissan is offering it via the completely built-up unit (CBU) route, and it is available in a single fully loaded variant priced at Rs 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Here’s everything you need to know about Nissan’s newest flagship SUV:

A Striking Exterior

Up front, the new X-Trail has a split-design headlight design with long L-shaped LED DRLs. It comes with a V-shaped grille featuring chrome embellishments and surrounds.

In profile, it is seen with 20-inch alloy wheels and gets thick body cladding all around. It’s from this angle that you can notice its massive stance, which shows off its length of almost 4.7 metres. At the rear, the new X-trail gets wraparound LED tail lights, the ‘Nissan’ and ‘X-Trail’ badges, and a chunky skid plate.

Interior And Equipment On Board

Nissan has provided the India-spec X-Trail with an all-black cabin theme and fabric upholstery. In terms of features, it comes with a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a panoramic sunroof. Other features on board include a wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control, paddle shifters, and sliding and reclining 2nd-row seats. The SUV’s safety net comprises seven airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, rain-sensing wipers, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.

However, at its price point, we would have liked it if Nissan had given it some more premium features like ventilated front seats, powered driver’s seat, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as well.

A Petrol-only Offering

Nissan’s flagship SUV is offered with a single turbo-petrol powertrain in India, details of which are as follows:

Specifications 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Power 163 PS Torque 300 Nm Transmission CVT

The X-Trail is available in a front-wheel-drive (FWD) guise only along with a limited slip differential. The turbo-petrol powertrain also gets 12V mild-hybrid tech.

Competition Check

The fourth-gen Nissan X-Trail locks horns with the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Jeep Meridian, and Skoda Kodiaq in India.

