Modified On Jul 18, 2024 05:58 PM By Shreyash

Among these four models, the Nissan Magnite is also set to receive a facelift this year

Nissan recently unveiled its fourth-generation X-Trail in India, a full size SUV set to be launched as a completely built unit (CBU). During the unveiling of the 2024 Nissan X-Trail, the Japanese automaker also confirmed plans to introduce four other models in India, including a refreshed version of one of its models this year and a small EV in the coming years. Let’s take a closer look at the upcoming Nissan cars in India.

Nissan Magnite Facelift

Expected Launch October 2024 Expected Price Rs 6 lakh

The Nissan Magnite was introduced in India in December 2020 in the subcompact SUV segment to rival the likes of the Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza. Although the Magnite hasn’t found the same success as some of its segment rivals, it has helped the Japanese automaker to stay alive in the Indian market in recent history. However, it’s now due for a major refresh, and Nissan has confirmed that the Magnite will be launched in a new avatar later in 2024.

The Magnite facelift will receive subtle design changes including revised front grille, a tweaked front bumper, and updated headlight housing, and L-shaped LED DRLs. We also got an official sneak peek at the revised fascia of the SUV when it was spotted at Bharat NCAP crash test facility recently. It is expected to get new features like ventilated front seats, and probably a single-pane sunroof, while features like an 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver display, and the wireless phone charging will be retained.

The 2024 Magnite will likely get same powertrain options as its existing iteration:

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm Up to 160 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

Nissan Compact SUV / Midsize 3-row SUV

Nissan Compact SUV Nissan Midsize 3-row SUV Expected Launch - March 2025 Expected Launch - September 2025 Expected Price - Rs 10 lakh Expected Price: Rs 12 lakh

Nissan also confirmed that it will bring a Creta-rival compact along with its 7-seater version to India in coming years. The compact SUV will likely be based on the same CMF-B platform which will also underpin the new Renault Duster in India. Though Nissan hasn’t revealed much details about its upcoming SUV, it is expected to come with the same engine options which will be used with the upcoming new Duster. To know more about the upcoming Nissan SUV, head here.

The compact SUV will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara in India ,meanwhile the 7-seater versions will take on the 7-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700, 2024 Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus.

A Small EV

Expected Launch March 2026

Nissan is also planning to enter the entry-level EV space in India to rival the Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV. Though Nissan hasn’t revealed anything about its upcoming EV yet, we expect that it could be launched sometime in 2026. Nissan’s small EV could offer a claimed range of around 300 km.

